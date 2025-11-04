Qatar’s Emir condemns 'horrific atrocities' in Sudan's El Fasher and warns against global complacency

Qatar’s Emir condemned on Tuesday the “horrific atrocities” committed in the city of El Fasher in Sudan’s Darfur region, as famine tightens its grip on the country with civilians trapped and aid blocked.

Following the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces' takeover of El Fasher last week after more than 500 days of siege, the UN said hundreds of civilians – including humanitarian workers – have been killed, and many others are trapped behind barricades.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification issued an alert on Monday, saying that famine is occurring in parts of Sudan for the second time in less than a year. It said that more than 21 million people, or 45 per cent of the population, were experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity.

The IPC report found that famine was occurring in El Fasher and the besieged town of Kadugli in the South Kordofan region.

Sheikh Tamim, addressing the Second World Summit for Social development in Doha, expressed shock at the scale of the violence.

“I cannot conclude this statement without expressing our collective shock at the horrific atrocities committed in the city of El Fasher, in Sudan’s Darfur region, and our unequivocal condemnation of them,” said Sheikh Tamim.

The war in Sudan, which is midway through its third year, has killed tens of thousands and displaced at least 13 million people. The fighting began in April 2023 when tension between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by Gen Mohamed Dagalo, erupted into open conflict.

“Sudan has endured the horrors of this war for two and a half years. The time has come to end it and reach a political solution that guarantees Sudan’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Sheikh Tamim.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that since the RSF entered El Fasher last weekend, the situation is growing worse by the day.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the UN's Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha. AFP

The RSF’s takeover of El Fasher has led to widespread concern as reports and footage of attacks against civilians have emerged.

Mr Guterres called on both rival generals to “come to the negotiation table and bring an end to this nightmare of violence, now”.

“I call on both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to work with my Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, towards a negotiated settlement,” he told journalists in a press briefing on the sidelines of the summit.

Breaches of Gaza ceasefire

Mr Guterres also voiced concern about the continued breaches of the ceasefire in Gaza. “They must stop and all parties must abide by the decisions of the first phase of the peace agreement,” he said.

While the Gaza ceasefire has ended most fighting, the violence has not completely stopped. Both sides have accused each other of breaching the US-brokered truce. Israeli fighter jets launched air strikes in Gaza city on Monday night, official Palestinian media reported.

There has been little sign of progress towards the next phase. Major obstacles lie ahead, including the disarmament of Hamas and a timeline for complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

World leaders gathered in Qatar on Tuesday adopted the Doha Political Declaration, signalling a renewed global commitment to building more just and inclusive societies.

The declaration reflects a shared pledge by governments to combat poverty, create jobs, promote equality and protect human rights, emphasising that social development is not only a moral imperative but also essential for peace, stability and sustainable growth.

Sheikh Tamim told the summit that the Palestinian people need all possible support to address the “catastrophic effects of the brutal Israeli aggression and to confront the establishment of an apartheid system in Palestine”.

“We call on the international community to intensify efforts and provide support to the Palestinian people for reconstruction and to secure their basic needs.”

Huddersfield Town permanent signings: Steve Mounie (striker): signed from Montpellier for £11 million

Tom Ince (winger): signed from Derby County for £7.7m

Aaron Mooy (midfielder): signed from Manchester City for £7.7m

Laurent Depoitre (striker): signed from Porto for £3.4m

Scott Malone (defender): signed from Fulham for £3.3m

Zanka (defender): signed from Copenhagen for £2.3m

Elias Kachunga (winger): signed for Ingolstadt for £1.1m

Danny WIlliams (midfielder): signed from Reading on a free transfer

%E2%80%98FSO%20Safer%E2%80%99%20-%20a%20ticking%20bomb %3Cp%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20has%20been%20moored%20off%20the%20Yemeni%20coast%20of%20Ras%20Issa%20since%201988.%3Cbr%3EThe%20Houthis%20have%20been%20blockading%20UN%20efforts%20to%20inspect%20and%20maintain%20the%20vessel%20since%202015%2C%20when%20the%20war%20between%20the%20group%20and%20the%20Yemen%20government%2C%20backed%20by%20the%20Saudi-led%20coalition%20began.%3Cbr%3ESince%20then%2C%20a%20handful%20of%20people%20acting%20as%20a%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.ae%2Furl%3Fsa%3Dt%26rct%3Dj%26q%3D%26esrc%3Ds%26source%3Dweb%26cd%3D%26ved%3D2ahUKEwiw2OfUuKr4AhVBuKQKHTTzB7cQFnoECB4QAQ%26url%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.thenationalnews.com%252Fworld%252Fmena%252Fyemen-s-floating-bomb-tanker-millions-kept-safe-by-skeleton-crew-1.1104713%26usg%3DAOvVaw0t9FPiRsx7zK7aEYgc65Ad%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3Eskeleton%20crew%3C%2Fa%3E%2C%20have%20performed%20rudimentary%20maintenance%20work%20to%20keep%20the%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20intact.%3Cbr%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20is%20connected%20to%20a%20pipeline%20from%20the%20oil-rich%20city%20of%20Marib%2C%20and%20was%20once%20a%20hub%20for%20the%20storage%20and%20export%20of%20crude%20oil.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%E2%80%99s%20environmental%20and%20humanitarian%20impact%20may%20extend%20well%20beyond%20Yemen%2C%20experts%20believe%2C%20into%20the%20surrounding%20waters%20of%20Saudi%20Arabia%2C%20Djibouti%20and%20Eritrea%2C%20impacting%20marine-life%20and%20vital%20infrastructure%20like%20desalination%20plans%20and%20fishing%20ports.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Boston%20Strangler %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Matt%20Ruskin%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKeira%20Knightley%2C%20Carrie%20Coon%2C%20Alessandro%20Nivola%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key 2013/14 UAE Motorsport dates October 4: Round One of Rotax Max Challenge, Al Ain (karting) October 1: 1 Round One of the inaugural UAE Desert Championship (rally) November 1-3: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Formula One) November 28-30: Dubai International Rally January 9-11: 24Hrs of Dubai (Touring Cars / Endurance) March 21: Round 11 of Rotax Max Challenge, Muscat, Oman (karting) April 4-10: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (Endurance)

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5

The End of Loneliness

Benedict Wells

Translated from the German by Charlotte Collins

Sceptre

How to improve Arabic reading in early years One 45-minute class per week in Standard Arabic is not sufficient The goal should be for grade 1 and 2 students to become fluent readers Subjects like technology, social studies, science can be taught in later grades Grade 1 curricula should include oral instruction in Standard Arabic First graders must regularly practice individual letters and combinations Time should be slotted in class to read longer passages in early grades Improve the appearance of textbooks Revision of curriculum should be undertaken as per research findings Conjugations of most common verb forms should be taught Systematic learning of Standard Arabic grammar

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202-litre%204-cylinder%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E268hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E380Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh208%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now