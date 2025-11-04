Air strikes reported in Gaza city despite ceasefire

Israeli fighter jets launched air strikes in Gaza city on Monday night, official Palestinian media reported, despite a ceasefire with Hamas that has largely calmed two years of fighting.

The official Wafa news agency said its correspondent reported two attacks in the east of the territory's largest city. There was no comment from the Israeli military.

While the ceasefire has ended most fighting, the violence has not completely stopped. Both sides have accused each other of breaching the US-brokered truce.

Earlier on Monday three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces north of Rafah in southern Gaza, health officials told Wafa. The Israeli military said “terrorists” had crossed the yellow line marking Israeli-held territory in the enclave and advanced towards its troops, posing a threat.

On Sunday, an Israeli air strike killed a man near a vegetable market in the Shujaiya suburb of Gaza city. The military said its aircraft struck a militant who posed a danger.

Israeli attacks have killed at least 238 Palestinians since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10, nearly half of them on a single day last week when the military carried out air strikes across Gaza in retaliation for an alleged attack on its troops. Israel says three of its soldiers were killed.

Swathes of Gaza lie in ruins after two years of war. Bloomberg

Israel has withdrawn its troops to behind the yellow line in the east of the enclave under a peace plan set out by US President Donald Trump. The army is supposed to withdraw further at a later stage of the arrangement.

But there has been little sign of progress towards the next phase. Major obstacles lie ahead, including the disarmament of Hamas and a timeline for complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

About 200 US troops have set up base in southern Israel to monitor the ceasefire and help make plans for an international force to stabilise Gaza, as laid out in Mr Trump's blueprint for ending the conflict. US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday visited the Civil Military Coordination Centre, as well as the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza.

Ms Gabbard told US media that staff from 16 countries and 20 NGOs are operating out of the base and sharing intelligence. “For the first time in a generation, there’s a genuine sense of hope and optimism, not just in Israel, but across the Middle East,” she told Fox News.

The intelligence chief is the latest high-level official to visit Israel in recent days as Washington attempts to keep Mr Trump's peace plan on track. Mr Trump; Vice President JD Vance; Mr Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner; Secretary of State Marco Rubio; and envoy Steve Witkoff have all been in Israel.

