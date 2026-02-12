Trump’s Gaza peace board to meet amid friction over security role and membership

US President Donald Trump will convene the first meeting of the International Board of Peace in Washington next week, bringing together representatives from more than a dozen countries to discuss plans for the reconstruction of war-torn Gaza.

The gathering of the board, of which Mr Trump is chairman, is intended to advance the next phase of the fragile Gaza ceasefire reached in October last year.

Mr Trump is expected to unveil a multibillion-dollar rebuilding initiative for the enclave and outline proposals for a UN-authorised stabilisation force that would be charged with securing the territory, Reuters reported on Thursday

Plans for the next phase also include steps to disarm Hamas.

Mr Trump created the Board of Peace as part of his broader effort to end the two-year Gaza war and to launch a reconstruction programme under his 20-point peace plan. The initiative was later endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution.

So far, the Board of Peace includes officials and advisers from the US, Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Turkey, Qatar, Egypt and Pakistan.

Notable participants include former UK prime minister Tony Blair and World Bank president Ajay Banga.

Other countries – including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Russia, Brazil and others – have been invited to take part in the inaugural meeting, although not all have confirmed their membership or attendance.

European governments have kept their distance from the initiative, because of concerns over its legal basis and possible involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Trump has suggested the board could eventually replace the UN and might serve as a mediator in conflicts beyond Gaza – proposals that have prompted unease among European allies.

The Gaza conflict began on October 7, 2023, when a Hamas assault on Israel killed 1,200 people.

Israel responded with a sweeping military campaign that has since killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and devastated much of the enclave’s housing, infrastructure and public services.

Institute of Peace

Next week’s meeting will be held at the US Institute of Peace, which Mr Trump has renamed after himself.

The executive board includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Blair.

A committee of Palestinian technocrats is expected to be charged, on an interim basis, with managing Gaza’s day-to-day civil affairs.

The meeting follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington.

On Wednesday, during talks with Secretary Rubio, Mr Netanyahu signed an agreement for Israel to join the Board of Peace. He had initially planned to attend the meeting but later withdrew.

Israeli media has reported that Mr Netanyahu objected to Mr Trump granting a role in Gaza to rival regional powers, including Turkey and Qatar.