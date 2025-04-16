World Bank president urges more open trade among developing countries

World Bank President Ajay Banga on Wednesday said a broad-based liberalisation among emerging markets could offset risks of “reciprocal” tariffs that they could face.

Speaking to reporters ahead of next week's World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, Mr Banga said higher tariffs placed by developing markets create a “real risk of reciprocal tariffs and, most importantly, lost competitiveness”.

Mr Banga's remarks come as US President Donald Trump's tariff regime has upended the norms of global trade that have been observed for decades. Before his tariff reversal last week, many of Mr Trump's harshest reciprocal tariffs were imposed on developing countries such as Vietnam (46 per cent), Cambodia (49 per cent) and Lesotho (50 per cent).

Low-income countries typically have a higher tariff rate than advanced economies to protect their domestic industries and generate government revenue.

Mr Banga also said he saw untapped potential in deeper regional integration among emerging market economies.

“Strengthening regional ties through more efficient border processes, lower trade costs, less friction, clear rules of origin – these can boost trade volumes and support more stable and diversified growth,” he said. “These aren't abstract principles, they're practical strategies, and they could be done with these countries.”

Mr Trump's trade policies have wrought a heightened degree of uncertainty for the global economic outlook and dampened investment sentiment.

“That's the part I don't know how to predict, how long it takes to get out because most of this is caused by the current discussion on trade,” Mr Banga said, noting he is encouraging dialogue.

A separate report from the World Trade Organisation released earlier on Wednesday showed tariffs and uncertainty pose “severe downside risks” to global trade. The WTO currently predicts global goods trade to fall by 0.2 per cent this year after previously forecasting it to grow by 2.7 per cent.

Next week's gatherings in Washington also come as the Trump administration targets multilateral institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Since his second term began, Mr Trump has withdrawn the US from the Paris Climate Accord and World Health Organisation, and ceased US participation with several UN agencies.

Mr Banga said he does not know how much the US – as well as some European countries – will contribute to the International Development Association, which supplements the World Bank's main lending arm.

The US is the largest shareholder of the World Bank, holding 17.25 per cent of the Washington-based multilateral's shares. Mr Banga said the World Bank has had active discussions with the new US administration.

“I don't know where it'll end, but I've got no problem with the dialogue I'm having. They're asking the right questions, and we're trying to give them the right answers,” he said.

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

Kibsons%20Cares %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERecycling%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EAny%20time%20you%20receive%20a%20Kibsons%20order%2C%20you%20can%20return%20your%20cardboard%20box%20to%20the%20drivers.%20They%E2%80%99ll%20be%20happy%20to%20take%20it%20off%20your%20hands%20and%20ensure%20it%20gets%20reused%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EKind%20to%20health%20and%20planet%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESolar%20%E2%80%93%2025-50%25%20of%20electricity%20saved%3Cbr%3EWater%20%E2%80%93%2075%25%20of%20water%20reused%3Cbr%3EBiofuel%20%E2%80%93%20Kibsons%20fleet%20to%20get%2020%25%20more%20mileage%20per%20litre%20with%20biofuel%20additives%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESustainable%20grocery%20shopping%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENo%20antibiotics%3Cbr%3ENo%20added%20hormones%3Cbr%3ENo%20GMO%3Cbr%3ENo%20preservatives%3Cbr%3EMSG%20free%3Cbr%3E100%25%20natural%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULT Manchester United 2 Burnley 2

Man United: Lingard (53', 90' 1)

Burnley: Barnes (3'), Defour (36') Man of the Match: Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet Price, base: Dh429,090 Engine 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 510hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 700Nm @ 1,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.2L / 100km

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

New schools in Dubai

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOlive%20Gaea%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vivek%20Tripathi%2C%20Jessica%20Scopacasa%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELicensed%20by%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20World%20Trade%20Centre%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Climate-Tech%2C%20Sustainability%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241.1%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECornerstone%20Venture%20Partners%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.

For sale A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.

Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948. - An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico - A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000 - A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)