A cooling tower at the now closed nuclear power plant in Middletown, Pennsylvania. The US is advocating the establishment of a nuclear energy assistance trust fund. Bloomberg
A cooling tower at the now closed nuclear power plant in Middletown, Pennsylvania. The US is advocating the establishment of a nuclear energy assistance trust fund. Bloomberg

Business

Energy

Trump, AI and the building blocks of the US ‘nuclear renaissance’

American dream of winning the AI race will require tremendous amount of energy

Kyle Fitzgerald
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

March 24, 2025