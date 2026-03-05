- Explosions heard across Tehran
- Emergency GCC-EU meeting to convene today
- Trump says US ‘doing very well' on war front with Iranian launchers 'wiped out'
- US Senate blocks bill that would have stopped Trump's Iran campaign
- Yemen's Houthis set to join Iran's war 'at the appropriate time'
- Iranian media denies reports of Kurdish fighters entering
- Iranian president to Gulf states: US-Israel attack 'left us no choice'
- Iran threatens to strike Israel's Dimona nuclear centre
- More than 1,000 people killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran
Updated: March 05, 2026, 4:07 AM