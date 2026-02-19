Iran tells UN it will respond decisively to any military aggression

Iran warned on Thursday it would respond “decisively and proportionately” to any military aggression, according to a letter sent by its UN mission to Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The US and Iran are in a tense stand-off in the Middle East, with Washington demanding Tehran quickly reach an agreement on a deal for its nuclear programme.

The letter warned that “all bases, facilities and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets” as part of what Tehran described as a defensive response under international law.

Iran added that the US would bear “full and direct responsibility” for any “unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences” arising from such action.

Tehran said a February 18 social media post by US President Donald Trump contained “an explicit public threat of the use of force” if Iran failed to reach an agreement with Washington.

The Iranian mission said references to possible use of military bases, including Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands and the RAF Fairford airfield in England, were a serious escalation.

“Given the volatile situation in the region and the persistent movement and build-up of military equipment and assets by the United States, such a belligerent statement … must not be treated as mere rhetoric,” the letter said, warning of “a real risk of military aggression” with what could be catastrophic consequences for regional stability.

Iran called on the UN Security Council and Mr Guterres to act “without delay”, urging them to prevent threats of force from becoming “normalised” as tools of foreign policy.

US military build-up

US military preparations have meanwhile intensified. According to a Washington Post report, the Trump administration appears ready to launch an extended military assault on Iran.

Mr Trump has said he believes 10 to 15 days would be “enough time” for Iran to reach a deal with Washington.

Negotiations have remained stalled for years, however. Iran has refused to discuss wider US and Israeli demands that it curb its ballistic missile programme and cut ties with allied armed groups across the region.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr Trump is considering an initial limited strike on military and government targets to force Iran to meet his demands for a nuclear deal. The attack would be designed to put pressure on Tehran but would fall short of a full-scale attack that could prompt a major retaliation, the report said.