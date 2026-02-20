Hamas says no way forward before Israel stops attacks in Gaza

There can be no future arrangements on Gaza and its people until Israel stops its attacks, lifts its blockade and guarantees people's right to self-determination, Hamas has said in a statement after the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace on Thursday.

The group also pointed to Israel's continued violations of the October ceasefire which have so far killed at least 600 people. Hamas put pressure on the international community, mediators and participants on the Board of Peace to compel Israel to "stop its attacks, allow aid into Gaza, and immediately begin reconstruction".

"Any genuine international effort to achieve stability in Gaza must be based on addressing the root cause of the problem, which is the occupation, and ending its policies," it said in a statement.

Several countries had reportedly raised more than $17 billion in relief funds for Gaza, delegates at the first Board of Peace meeting heard.

A video played at the meeting said construction would begin with a focus on the southern city of Rafah with a goal of having it fully built in three years.

The video said that in 10 years, Gaza will be self-governed and integrated into the region, with “thriving industries and housing for all”. It did not address what would happen to Palestinians in the interim.

Nine out of 10 people in Gaza have been displaced more than once. Israel has injured and killed hundreds of thousands of people since October 7, ministry of health officials said.

But a report in The Lancet has estimated the true death toll to be significantly higher as a direct and indirect result of Israel's bombardment which has damaged and destroyed hospitals, homes and 80 per cent of Gaza's infrastructure and basic services over the past two years.

The board's creation was endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution as part of the Trump administration's 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, which both sides agreed to.

But Israel has so far not abided by its side of the agreement which stipulates the reopening of the Rafah border crossing and ceasing all hostilities. Israel has continuously accused Hamas of breaching the ceasefire.

Sources have also told The National that Israel has repeatedly cited breaches by Hamas of the ceasefire as the reason for not allowing Palestinians in and out of Gaza.

Conditions in Gaza remain at a deadlock between Israel and Hamas who are both demanding action from one another before future steps can be taken.

Last week, Israel said Hamas will be given a 60-day deadline to disarm or Israeli troops will "complete the mission", with Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs - an advisor to prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu - saying the clock could start ticking after the first meeting of the Board of Peace.

Despite a lack of complete adherence to the first phase of the peace plan, US Special Envoy to the region Steve Witkoff announced in January the beginning of the second stage which should see Hamas disarmed, a further withdrawal of Israeli forces, the entry into Gaza of a UN-sanctioned technocratic Palestinian committee to run the enclave's day-to-day affairs in place of Hamas, and the deployment of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) to maintain security. Israel has to date denied the committee entry into Gaza.

On Thursday, five countries said they are contributing tens of thousands of troops to the ISF.

With Hamas's recent statement, it is unclear whether it will refuse to co-operate with the plan until Israel fully ceases hostilities.