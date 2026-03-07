Safety alerts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai as UAE responds to Iran attacks

Safety alerts were issued in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Saturday morning as the UAE continued to deal with drones and missiles from Iran.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) urged people to stay in a safe location and follow official channels for updates.

"Air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat," Ncema wrote on X.

"Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates. Your safety begins with your responsibility."

Since the start of the Iranian strikes last Saturday, 205 ballistic missiles have been detected, with 190 destroyed and 13 falling into the sea. Two fell within the country's territory.

Additionally, 1,184 Iranian drones were detected and 1,110 intercepted, while 74 drones fell within the country's territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

These attacks resulted in three deaths and 112 minor injuries.

They resulted in the deaths of three people of Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationality. Authorities said 112 sustained minor injuries, consisting of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, and Turkish nationalities.

Public warning

UAE citizens and residents were urged by the country's Attorney General on Friday to stop taking or resharing videos or photos involving the Iranian attacks.

There is a risk of creating public panic and presenting a false impression of the country's situation, said Dr Hamad Al Shamsi. In some cases, he added, it could lead to prosecution.

“Daily life continues normally while necessary measures are taken to manage developments,” said Mr Al Shamsi, according to state news agency Wam.

“Despite prior warnings by competent authorities, some individuals have continued to film incident locations and share them on social media.”