Dubai officials deny reports of incident at airport

Authorities in Dubai denied reports of an incident at Dubai International Airport on Saturday morning.

The emirate's media office said on X that a "minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception has been successfully contained", but did not mention the location. No injuries were reported in the incident, added the media office.

"Authorities have also denied reports circulating on social media regarding any incidents at Dubai International Airport," said the media office.

Since the start of the Iranian strikes on Saturday, 205 ballistic missiles have been detected, with 190 destroyed, 13 falling into the sea and two falling within the country's territory.

Additionally, 1,184 Iranian drones were detected and 1,110 intercepted, while 74 fell within the country's territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

These attacks resulted in the deaths of three people of Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationality. Authorities said 112 sustained minor injuries, consisting of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, and Turkish nationalities.

Public warning

UAE citizens and residents were urged by the country's Attorney General on Friday to stop taking or resharing videos or photos involving the Iranian attacks.

There is a risk of creating public panic and presenting a false impression of the country's situation, said Dr Hamad Al Shamsi. In some cases, he added, it could lead to prosecution.

“Daily life continues normally while necessary measures are taken to manage developments,” said Mr Al Shamsi, according to state news agency Wam.

“Despite prior warnings by competent authorities, some individuals have continued to film incident locations and share them on social media.”