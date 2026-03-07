  • Lebanese President calls on international community to stop Israeli attacks
  • Three UN peacekeepers injured in Lebanon
  • Israel attacks Khamenei's bunker after assassination of supreme leader
  • UAE intercepts nine missiles and 109 drones
  • Emirates 'anticipates 100% return to network in coming days'
  • Oil prices hit $90 as supply concerns grow
  • Al Aqsa silent for Friday prayers as Iran war empties Jerusalem
  • UN humanitarian chief warns of 'grave peril' amid escalating conflict
  • EU leaders to hold emergency meeting with Middle East
  • More than 1,200 people killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran
Updated: March 07, 2026, 3:47 AM