Iran seeks to change format of US talks, says source

Iran wants to change the venue and format of its talks with the US, which are scheduled for Friday, a regional diplomatic source has told The National.

“The Iranians want to change the agenda, participants, and the venue of the meeting,” the source said on Wednesday.

“So, basically, this is altogether a different meeting they are talking about now. They want to show that this is a new round of the previous nuclear talks in Oman,” he added.

The US and Iran were scheduled to resume nuclear negotiations in Turkey on Friday after weeks of trading threats of war. A regional source told The National that US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, were expected to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul.

The regional source, and sources in Cairo, said representatives from Egypt, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were expected to attend. Now, Iranian demands to change the format and location of the meeting may prompt a change in those plans.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi carried out a flurry of phone calls on Tuesday night with his counterparts in Turkey, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, Iran's Foreign Ministry announced.

In remarks reported by Tasnim news agency, which is close to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said “consultations are under way to determine the location of the talks, which will be announced as soon as they are finalised.”

“The location and the timing of the meeting should not be a tool for media play,” he said, adding that Turkey, Oman, and “some other countries in the region” had expressed their readiness to host the talks.

Mr Trump on Tuesday confirmed US-Iran nuclear talks were set to continue, but declined to say where they were being held.

“They would like to negotiate, we are negotiating with them right now,” he told journalists in the Oval Office. “There's more than one meeting.”

In response to a question about where the meetings would be held, he answered: “I can't tell you that.”