Sheikh Abdullah discusses UAE-US relations and regional issues with Marco Rubio

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the strong strategic relations between Abu Dhabi and Washington on Friday in a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During the call they reviewed the current situation in the Gaza Strip, the importance of supporting the objectives of the Board of Peace, and the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s plan in all its obligations and phases, state news agency Wam reported. They also stressed the need to enhance the humanitarian response to the needs of civilians in Gaza and alleviate their suffering.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working closely with the US and regional and international partners to consolidate lasting peace and stability in the region, and to ensure dignified living conditions and development opportunities for its peoples, Wam said.

Sheikh Abdullah also addressed the tragic developments in Sudan’s civil war, highlighting the importance of reaching an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and transitioning to an independent civilian government free from the control of the warring parties.