Which flights are suspended or delayed at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports?

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

Several flights to and from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport were disrupted on Wednesday morning, as wider regional tensions continue to impact aviation and the UAE braces for adverse weather.

The UAE is experiencing a period of rainy weather this week, with airlines including Emirates and Air Arabia warning passengers of potential delays and to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. The National Centre of Meteorology has warned that unstable weather is likely to continue until at least Friday, March 27.

Batten down the hatches: Huge storm heading for UAE Info

At Zayed International Airport, cancelled Etihad Airways' arrivals on Wednesday included EY042 and EY044 from Amsterdam and EY596 and EY594 from Tel Aviv.

Etihad arrivals EY411 from Phuket, EY379 from Male, EY156 from Prague, EY842 from Moscow Sheremetyevo and EY160 from Warsaw were also delayed.

Cancelled Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights included 3L016 and 3L018 from Bahrain, 3L268 from Salalah, 3L021 and 3L023 from Kuwait, 3L731 from Baku, 3L715 from Tbilisi, 3L442 from Yerevan,

Several Air India Express flights were also cancelled on Wednesday, including IX639 from Tiruchirappalli, IX715 from Kannur, IX181 from Delhi, IX541 from Trivandrum, IX417 from Kochi, IX347 from Calicut, IX257 from Mumbai and IX865 from Bangalore.

Other cancelled flights included IndiGo's 6E1433 from Kannur and 6E1415 from Lucknow, Saudia Airlines' SV572 from Riyadh and SV570 from Jeddah, as well as Egypt Air's MS914 from Cairo.

Flights to and from the UAE have been disrupted by the Iran war. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

The corresponding departures of these flights from Abu Dhabi were also affected.

Flights were operating normally at Dubai airport on Wednesday morning, although there were some delays and schedule adjustments.

Delayed Emirates arrivals included EK802 from Jeddah, EK315 from Singapore as well as flydubai's FZ642 from Addis Ababa and FZ1574 Milan Bergamo.

Emirates airline said previously that it was operating a reduced flight schedule and urged travellers to check their flight status, even after they check in. The airline is offering customers who booked to travel between February 28 and April 15 the option to rebook on alternate flights until May 31 or request a full refund for free.

For Etihad, tickets issued for travel between February 28 and April 15 can be rebooked free of charge on alternate flights until May 15 or refunded.

Airport authorities in the capital and Dubai also urged travellers to contact their airlines for the latest flight updates.