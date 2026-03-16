Fire near Dubai Airport after drone strike hits fuel tank

A fire broke out in the vicinity of Dubai Airport after a drone strike hit a fuel tank, Dubai Media Office said early on Monday.

It later said that the civil defence teams had successfully contained the fire, and no injuries were reported.

"Authorities are currently responding to a fire resulting from a drone-related incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure everyone’s safety," it said in a post on X.

The emirate's media office later announced that flights have been temporarily suspended.

"Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff," it said in a post on X. "Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights."

It comes as Iran continues to carry out strikes on Gulf nations.

Dubai Airport was the target of a strike last week that injured four people. Two Ghanaians and a Bangladeshi suffered minor injuries in the incident, while an Indian was moderately injured.

And in Abu Dhabi last week, authorities said that a fire was caused by debris from intercepted missiles at the emirate's old airport.

The UAE has intercepted hundreds of missiles and drones since the US and Israel launched strike against Iran earlier this month.

Last week, the UN Security Council adopted a Bahrain-sponsored resolution condemning Iran’s attacks on the territories of several Gulf states.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, said on Saturday said Iran's attacks on Gulf nations highlighted its "military failure, political isolation and lack of morality".