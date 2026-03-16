Civil Defence teams successfully contain fuel tank fire at Dubai airport

Some Dubai flights diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport

Trump says Nato faces ‘very bad future’ if allies don't help in Iran

UK pledges £5m in emergency funding for Lebanon

Bombing of fuel depots 'ecocide', Iran's Foreign Minister says

War to end in 'next few weeks', US Energy Secretary says

Israel's Foreign Minister says no plans for direct talks with Lebanon

Emergency reserves of oil to reach markets soon, IEA says

Iran’s IRGC vows to 'hunt down and kill' Netanyahu