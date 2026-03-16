- Civil Defence teams successfully contain fuel tank fire at Dubai airport
- Some Dubai flights diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport
- Trump says Nato faces ‘very bad future’ if allies don't help in Iran
- UK pledges £5m in emergency funding for Lebanon
- Bombing of fuel depots 'ecocide', Iran's Foreign Minister says
- War to end in 'next few weeks', US Energy Secretary says
- Israel's Foreign Minister says no plans for direct talks with Lebanon
- Emergency reserves of oil to reach markets soon, IEA says
- Iran’s IRGC vows to 'hunt down and kill' Netanyahu
- Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 826
Updated: March 16, 2026, 3:40 AM