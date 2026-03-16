One person killed following Iranian missile attack on Abu Dhabi

A Palestinian has been killed after a missile fell on a vehicle in the Al Bahyah area of Abu Dhabi, the government media office has said.

"Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving a missile falling on a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahyah area, resulting in one casualty of Palestinian nationality," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on X.

"The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information."

A missile warning was sent to mobile phones on Monday around 8.50am. The Ministry of Defence said at the time that air defences were "responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran".

The killing of the Palestinian brings the death toll from the Iranian attacks to seven. Since the start of the conflict, the UAE has intercepted 298 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,606 drones.

These attacks have resulted in the deaths of six other people – Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi citizens – with 142 injuries reported.