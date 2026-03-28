UAE weather: More rain expected with temperatures to dip

More rain is forecast and temperatures are set to dip next week, as clean-up operations continue across the UAE following heavy showers and thunderstorms across the Emirates.

Heavy showers are expected in the northern regions on Wednesday, with moderate rain likely in the eastern areas of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Temperatures will fall across the Emirates, dropping to 17°C in several areas along the coast and interior regions, dipping to 7°C in the mountains.

This comes as clean-up operations continue on a clear, dry Saturday, with municipal teams pumping out water to ease the flow of traffic on low-lying roads and residential neighbourhoods in Sharjah and Ajman.

The highest rainfall recorded on Friday was around the Hajar mountains.

Ras Al Khaimah’s Yanas mountain received the heaviest rainfall at 244mm. Ajman’s Manama area at the foothills of the Hajar mountains was battered with 234.7mm on Friday. The other areas with record rainfall were 234.1mm in Al Hayer in Al Ain, 229.7 in Mebreh mountain, Fujairah’s highest peak and 226.6 in Khatam Al Shaklah in Al Ain near the Oman border.

The seas will be rough, with nine-foot high waves in the Arabian Gulf and seven-feet high waves in the Oman Sea. Wind speeds will reach 45 kmph, as north-westerly winds pick up this weekend.

Dip in temperature

The wet spell is expected to start on Tuesday and continue on Wednesday, beginning with light to moderate showers over several areas.

Cloudy skies and showers hold out the promise of cooler weather, with the minimum temperatures settling between 22°C and 17°C along the coast and interior regions, and between 15°C and 7°C in the hills.

The lowest temperature of 5.6°C was recorded in the Jais mountains in Ras Al Khaimah early on Saturday.

Authorities said the unstable weather had eased.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Interior met with the National Centre of Meteorology to review weather charts and confirmed “the stabilisation of weather” across the UAE.