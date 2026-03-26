Sharjah Police escort cancer patient through torrential rain and traffic jams for crucial treatment

Play Police escort patient through floods to make chemo appointment Play 01:17

A cancer patient has hailed Sharjah Police after officers escorted him through heavy traffic and torrential rain to ensure he reached hospital to receive urgent treatment.

Yassin Sedhom, 21, was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer in 2024, but was told he was in remission in December that year. After undergoing periodic blood tests throughout 2025, his cancer returned in January.

The Egyptian citizen, who lives in Dubai, was scheduled to undergo a first round of chemotherapy in Sharjah on Tuesday and left home expecting the journey to take about half an hour. But lengthy traffic jams formed as the UAE experienced heavy downpours – leaving the family stranded on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road for about three hours.

The situation grew more serious for Mr Sedhom as he waited in the gridlock. As a Type 1 diabetic, and unprepared for such a long journey, his blood sugar level plummeted and he felt faint, pressing his parents into urgent action.

His father, Moustafa Sedhom, flagged down a police car, which led the family through several kilometres of traffic to reach the hospital within 15 minutes. A second police car and an ambulance joined them and paramedics ensured Mr Sedhom was strong enough to begin his gruelling round of chemotherapy.

Yassin Sedhom has a rare form of cancer, which returned in January. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

“Honestly, I wouldn't have expected to make it on time, because I was still stuck in traffic for three hours and it was still saying that I had two more hours to go,” he told The National. “If it wasn't for Sharjah Police, I would have missed out on the first day of my chemo cycle."

Police visited him in hospital after his ordeal. "They brought me flowers and gifts so I'd like to thank them," he added.

Torrential downpour

When the family left Dubai Motor City to travel to the appointment, they were unaware of how busy the roads would become. “We didn't recognise that it was raining overnight so badly because in Dubai the situation was OK. But when we got out of the city, the roads were very bad,” said his mother, Lamiaa Abdelaal.

“We asked the police to remove a blockage for us, or if we could take a shortcut or something. When the policeman recognised how serious the situation was, he did everything he could to get us to the hospital, driving on the hard shoulder and making other cars pull over. In the end we had a convoy of two police cars, one behind us, one beside us and the ambulance.”

Mr Sedhom is being treated for Ewing sarcoma, a rare, aggressive cancer that develops in bones or soft tissue. It mainly affects adolescents and young adults. Symptoms include bone pain, swelling, fever and unexplained fractures, often occurring in the legs, pelvis or chest.

His return to hospital was prompted by a social media message his mother, Lamiaa Abdelaal, sent to Emirati cancer specialist Dr Humaid Al Shamsi. Scans had proven inconclusive and she contacted the renowned medic, who is chief executive of Burjeel Cancer Institute, for a second opinion.

“I just dropped a small tweet to Dr Al Shamsi, asking him to check the results of my son's cancer test biopsy,” Ms Abdelaal said. “I was following him the whole of 2024 and 2025 to get knowledge about cancer and my son’s condition. His videos were extremely beneficial for me, he’s very knowledgeable and speaks to you in very plain terms that are easy to understand.

“Dr Al Shamsi said, just one thing, get the boy to the hospital now – just like this. He didn't ask me, do you have insurance or not, just get him there as quickly as possible.”

Road to recovery

Mr Sedhom's cancer is at an advanced stage and his family face an anxious wait to discover how effective the treatment will be. The quick thinking of police has boosted his chances of beating the disease, Dr Al Shamsi said.

Dr Humaid Al Shamsi, chief executive of Burjeel Cancer Institute. Photo: Burjeel Medical City Info

“The patient was diagnosed with advanced cancer and is currently undergoing intensive chemotherapy at Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah,” he said.

“He was scheduled to begin a five-day chemotherapy cycle after Eid. Following swift support, he was brought to the hospital at the right time. We were fully prepared to provide him with the necessary treatment and assistance. His condition its stable now and chemotherapy sessions will continue as scheduled.

“We thank the ambulance teams and Sharjah Police, who were, as always, a shining example through their swift response and humanity towards all citizens and residents. Situations like this reflect our leadership and the nation’s vision to care for everyone who lives here.”