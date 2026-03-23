Explosions across Tehran as Israel renews strikes

One injured by falling debris in Abu Dhabi as UAE intercepts Iranian missile

Death toll from war across Middle East nears 4,400

Iran says it will destroy energy facilities if power plants attacked

US President gives 48-hour deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz

Israel destroys bridge over southern Lebanon’s Litani River

Netanyahu urges allied countries to join war

UAE defences intercept four ballistic missiles and 25 drones on Sunday