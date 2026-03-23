  • Explosions across Tehran as Israel renews strikes
  • One injured by falling debris in Abu Dhabi as UAE intercepts Iranian missile
  • Death toll from war across Middle East nears 4,400
  • Iran says it will destroy energy facilities if power plants attacked
  • US President gives 48-hour deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz
  • Israel destroys bridge over southern Lebanon’s Litani River
  • Netanyahu urges allied countries to join war
  • UAE defences intercept four ballistic missiles and 25 drones on Sunday
  • Israeli military to follow 'Rafah model' in destruction of Lebanese homes
Updated: March 23, 2026, 4:24 AM