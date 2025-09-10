UAE President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Qatar after Israeli strike on Doha

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Qatar on Wednesday, a day after Israel carried out a strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha.
Sheikh Mohamed was received by Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, at Doha International Airport, UAE news agency Wam said. Other Gulf leaders and Jordan's king are expected to travel to Doha in a show of support, reports said.
The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Qatar and its condolences over the death of a member of the country's Internal Security Force after Israel's attack on Doha.
Following Tuesday's Israeli attack on Doha, Sheikh Mohamed held a phone call with Sheikh Tamim, to express the UAE's support.
Sheikh Mohamed "expressed the UAE's condemnation of this blatant attack", according to Wam. He also "stressed that the attack constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of sisterly Qatar and all international laws and norms and undermines the security and stability of the region".
The Israeli air force struck a building in Doha on Tuesday where Hamas negotiators were studying Gaza ceasefire proposals, but Hamas said the attack failed to assassinate its top leaders.
Hamas said its top negotiator and other senior officials survived, but five others were killed. A Qatari security officer also died at the scene.
The Israeli military said it carried out a “precise strike” on the senior leadership. Mr Netanyahu called it a “wholly independent Israeli operation”. The White House said the US was informed in advance but distanced itself from the attack.
More to follow ...