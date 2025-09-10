EU President pauses Israel support after Doha strike

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, will pause its bilateral support to Israel, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

In a challenge to divided European leaders, the commission is tabling proposals to sanction extremist Israeli ministers and partially suspend trade relations with Israel.

“We will put our bilateral support to Israel on hold,” Ms von der Leyen said in a speech, without specifying which payments would stop. Financial support to Israeli civil society and Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial centre, will not be affected.

It remains to be seen how Germany and Italy will react as they are the key ones having made it impossible Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff

Ms von der Leyen was speaking on the morning after Israel attacked Hamas officials in Qatar. The strikes killed six people, according to Hamas, but senior leaders survived. A Qatari security official was among the dead. The Israeli move drew a rare rebuke from US President Donald Trump.

In a State of the Union speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Ms von der Leyen acknowledged the difficulty in finding majorities among member states.

The bloc's 27 countries are deeply divided over the Israel-Palestine conflict. “I know that any action will be too much for some, too little for others. But we must all take our own responsibilities,” Ms von der Leyen said.

Mounting frustration

The announcement comes after mounting frustration at the European Union's inability to sanction Israel over its human rights violations in Gaza. It also triggered strong criticism from Israel, which described them as "regrettable."

"The President of the Commission is mistaken in yielding to pressure from those who undermine Israel–Europe relations. This is a trend that runs counter to the interests of European states themselves," Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, said.

Former EU ambassador to the Palestinian territories Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff told The National that Ms von der Leyen had probably felt compelled to make the proposals because of pressure within the European Parliament and the European Council.

“It remains to be seen how Germany and Italy will react as they are the key ones having made it impossible so far to take decisions by qualified majority,” Mr von Burgsdorff said.

Germany and Italy have reportedly opposed an EU Commission proposal put forward in July to partially suspend Israel from Horizon Europe, a flagship European research programme. A qualified majority vote requires 55 per cent of the EU's states, representing 65 per cent of its population.

Israel drew a rare rebuke from the US after it struck Hamas operatives in Qatar's capital Doha. Reuters

The July proposal was tabled after an EU internal review found that Israel had violated a human rights clause enshrined in the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

The proposal “is stuck without a majority”, Ms von der Leyen said. “We must overcome this. We cannot afford to be paralysed. The Commission will do all that it can on its own.”

The European Commission will also set up a “Palestine donor group” next month that will be involved in Gaza's reconstruction. The EU is the Palestinian Authority's top donor.

The group will build on the momentum of the high-level conference in New York on September 22 during which France is set to recognise Palestine, alongside allies including Australia and Canada.

Ms von der Leyen reiterated that she is a “long-standing friend of the people of Israel” and that the only realistic plan for peace in the region is based on two states.

Palestinian statehood is rejected by the Israeli government, which has threatened France with retaliatory measures for its lead role in recognising Palestine later this month.

Israel has been accused of genocide, including this month by the world's biggest group of genocide scholars, over its nearly two-year campaign in the Palestinian enclave that has killed more than 64,600 people, according to local authorities.

The war was Israel's response to Hamas-led attacks in October 2023 that killed around 1,200 people.

“What is happening in Gaza has shaken the conscience of the world,” Ms von der Leyen said. “Man-made famine can never be a weapon of war. For the sake of the children, for the sake of humanity, this must stop.”

Too little

For some observers, her proposals come too late and signal EU double standards on Israel.

“There was no explicit reference to the fact that Israel is responsible for killings in Gaza,” said Faryda Hussein, a Dutch civil servant and former EU employee who is involved in a movement called EU Staff for Peace. “Not referencing the plausible risk of genocide [as stated by the ICJ in January 2024] while not pointing out an aggressor legitimises the violence and grants impunity.”

“The entire EU-Israel Association Agreement should be suspended. Parts is not enough,” Ms Hussein said. She added that she was “shocked” that Ms von der Leyen did not mention the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A Palestinian girl stands in the rubble of a school destroyed in an Israeli strike on Gaza city. AFP

Failure to agree at EU level on Israel measures pushed a number of European states to move forward alone – a step that is weaker than EU decisions but signals a sense of urgency over the Gaza war.

This summer, The Netherlands and Slovenia declared that hard-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich were banned from their territory.

Slovenia has also said it would apply an International Court of Justice decision from July 2024 that banned states from trading with the occupied Palestinian territories. Ireland is set to follow suit later in 2025 after years of discussion.

A similar decision at EU level is likely to affect the Israeli economy. Europe is Israel's largest trading partner and exports to the bloc under a preferential trade agreement. A partial suspension on trade-related matters, as suggested by Ms von der Leyen, would also require a qualified majority vote.

Some countries, including the Czech Republic and Hungary, remain staunch allies of Israel and have torpedoed sanctions decisions on Israel, which require unanimity.

Europe's inability to take decisions collectively has been “painful” for many European citizens, Ms von der Leyen said. “They are asking how much worse things must get before there is unity of response. I understand. Because what is happening in Gaza is unacceptable.”