Israel strikes last standing buildings in Gaza city after vowing to inflict 'hell'

The Israeli army launched strikes on Gaza city’s last remaining civilian buildings on Friday, after Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened to unleash “hell” on its residents.
“Now the bolt must be removed from the gates of hell in Gaza,” Mr Katz wrote on X. The attacks will intensify, he warned, until Israeli hostages are returned and Hamas disarms.
Israel's army has already killed 64,300 people and wounded 162,005 since October 2023, displaced more than 90 per cent of the population of 2.2 million and destroyed 80 per cent of the entire Strip's buildings, according to local authorities.
A notice to forcibly evict people from a high-rise tower in Gaza city had been delivered, he said, and warned of an impending attack on what is left standing in the devastated territory after nearly two years of war.
Minutes later, the Israeli army hit two residential buildings. One of them was Al Mushtaha tower, in western Gaza city.
Israel confirmed it carried out the strike, claiming the building was used by Hamas. However, the tower's management denied the presence of weapons and surveillance equipment in the facility.
"We categorically deny the lies propagated by the Israeli occupation, and confirm that the tower, since its targeting last year, has been under strict supervision by the management, and only displaced civilians are permitted to enter," it said in a statement circulated by Palestinian media.
A Hamas statement also condemned the strike, calling claims that the group has been using the towers "flimsy pretexts and blatant lies" used by Israel to justify its attacks.
Earlier on Friday, Hamas's armed wing released footage of two Israeli hostages in the city.
In the video, a hostage is being driven to the headquarters of the International Committee for the Red Crescent (ICRC) where he meets a second hostage. He can be heard saying there are eight other hostages in Gaza city.
Hours after the video was released, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir renewed his call to reoccupy Gaza, for the “complete crushing” of the territory and “encouragement of emigration” of people. He said this is how hostages are returned.
The enclave's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed 19 people on Friday in and around Gaza city, an area which the UN estimates is home to nearly one million people and where it has announced a famine. At least 376 people, of them 134 children, have died of malnutrition and starvation, health authorities said on Friday.
On Thursday, Israel said it had taken control of 40 per cent of Gaza city.
Evacuations to France hit by controversy
- Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023
- Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar
- The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry
- Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017
- It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan
- Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries
- Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France
