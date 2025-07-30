Explainer: How will Europe react to Israel's war on Gaza?

In the first major move by western powers signalling discontent over Israel's conduct in Gaza, the European Commission is seeking to partially suspend Israel's participation in the bloc's flagship research programme.

Though the proposal is not a sanction, it is viewed by Israel as a serious rebuke. It could lead to more consequential measures previously floated in response to Israel's breach of a human rights clause embedded in EU-Israel relations.

There is no precedence of suspending in part or in full an Association Agreement to Horizon Europe Senior EU official

Among the options discussed was the suspension of preferential trade relations – an alarming prospect for Israel, given that the EU is its biggest trading partner. The relationship, however, is not reciprocal, as Israel ranks only 31st among the EU's export markets.

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign affairs and security chief, has warned more measures could follow, if the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate.

Trade or ban?

The EU Commission on Monday proposed banning certain Israeli companies from participating in an EU-funded programme called the EIC Accelerator.

The move targets firms involved in so-called dual use technology – meaning they can also be used for military purposes – such as cybersecurity, drones and artificial intelligence.

The EIC Accelerator is a funding programme that gives lump sum grants in equity investment. Since the launch of the Horizon research programme in 2021, Israeli entities have received about €900 million ($1.03) in EU funding, including €200 million through the EIC Accelerator, a senior EU official said.

The proposed suspension would not affect existing contracts but would bar Israeli companies from participation in the accelerator.

Based on the EIC's track record in Israel, "one can presume that the effect of this suspension would be very real", the official said, speaking under condition of anonymity.

To be adopted, the proposal requires the backing of 15 of the bloc's 27 member countries representing at least 65 per cent of the bloc's population.

EU ambassadors in Brussels discussed the proposal on Tuesday, but a number of them said they were still analysing the proposal. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Four countries – the Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria and Austria – said they would oppose it. But, importantly, Germany and Italy did not express outright rejection.

"There was a clear shift in tone from the Commission, which said that dialogue had not worked," an EU diplomat told The National.

Germany is Israel's closest ally within the EU and its second most important weapons provider. Chancellor Friedrich Merz this week signalled a shift in position, saying he "reserved the right" to support proposals to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Italy, under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has deepened ties with Israel and the US.

Yet Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has already expressed support for the proposal, triggering a sharp rebuke by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, pictured with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, has suggested 10 ways of following up on Israel's breach of a human rights clause. AFP

The commission believes it is putting forward "appropriate and proportionate measures" in accordance with article 79 of the Euro-Mediterranean agreement. It states that if either party believes the other has failed to fulfil the agreement, "priority shall be given to [measures] that least disturb the functioning of the agreement".

The proposal has been described as "the absolute minimum" by close observer Martin Konecny, director of the European Middle East Project think tank in Brussels. Blocking non-EU countries' participation to Horizon Europe has been done in the past for political reasons, as in the case of the UK and Switzerland.

"Horizon Europe has been used as political leverage in cases of bilateral disputes with close partners," Mr Konecny told The National. "The EU Commission chose to not use it in the case of Israel despite serious violations of international law."

The EU Commission insists comparisons are not appropriate because neither country was fully integrated into Horizon Europe when negotiations began. "There is no precedence of suspending in part or in full an Association Agreement to Horizon Europe," the senior EU official said.

Why now?

The proposal comes after the EU's foreign affairs services conducted an internal review that found Israel had breached a human rights clause, article 2, enshrined in the treaty governing EU-Israel relations called the EU-Israel Association Agreement. The open-sourced review was based on findings by international bodies such as the International Court of Justice and the UN.

At their last meeting in Brussels before a summer break, the EU's 27 foreign ministers had decided to not act on any of the 10 proposals put forward by Ms Kallas.

They instead said they would wait to assess how Ms Kallas's announcement on July 10 of a deal with Israel to allow more aid flow into Gaza would be implemented. Nearly three weeks later, it appears to have had little effect. The EU's humanitarian affairs department, DG Echo, is unable monitor the situation on the ground and bases itself on reports from partner UN organisations.

In its report covering the mid-July period, DG Echo said: "Despite recent agreement with Israel to increase aid delivery to Gaza, there is still no tangible increase, with important stocks of relief items stuck and piling up at the borders."

A big deal?

After 21 months of war, and with no ceasefire in sight amid rising reports of mass starvation in Gaza, Israel appears to be suddenly under significant international pressure. US President Donald Trump said "real famine" was unfolding. Meanwhile, Israeli NGOs have accused their government of genocide for the first time.

Last week, 27 countries, including the UK, France, Italy and Japan called on Israel to immediately end the war in Gaza and condemned what it described as the "drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians". On Tuesday, the death toll in Gaza surpassed 60,000.

Deaths In Gaza

Israel continues to deny reports of starvation, labelling them a fabrication, and accuses Hamas of stealing aid despite mounting evidence of the contrary.

Suspending trade preferences under the EU-Israel Agreement was one of the 10 options put forward by Ms Kallas. As in Monday's proposal, it must first be tabled by the EU Commission.

However, it needs unanimous backing within the EU council to be adopted. This remains unlikely, considering strong support within the EU for Israel from countries such as Hungary and the Czech Republic, in addition to Germany. A full suspension of the agreement would also require unanimity.

Up to now, the EU's decision to do nothing was largely due to German opposition. Increasingly frustrated smaller nations such as Slovenia have taken symbolic measures, including a visa ban against two extremist Israeli ministers announced on July 17. The Netherlands took a similar measure on Monday.

Internally displaced Palestinians try to grab bags of flour from an aid lorry at a food distribution point in Zikim, northern Gaza. EPA

This has exposed the EU's weakness as a foreign policy player: "We see a coalition of smaller states that are not powerful enough to solve the problem on their own," said Ana Bojinovic Fenko, chairwoman of international relations at the University of Ljubljana.

The EU is stuck in a state of "non-decision", she told The National. Most EU countries preferred to do nothing to avoid acting alone.

What can EU countries do?

One reason it has been so hard to make a decision regarding the EU-Israel Association Agreement is that the path forward is murky, even for diplomats in Brussels. The EU has suspended association agreements with 25 countries but nearly always in the context of an African country after a coup d'etat, starting with Niger in 1996.

The capacity of EU nations to impose sanctions at national level is quite restrained, said Clara Portela Sais, an EU foreign policy expert at the University of Valencia. That is because individual countries cannot make decisions that may affect the harmonised regulations of the EU's common market. They allow for the free circulation of people and goods across the bloc.

For this reason, visa bans announced by EU countries against Israeli ministers do not include frozen assets. The UK, which is no longer part of the EU, issued both a visa ban and an asset freeze against Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on June 10.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Defence Minister Israel Katz and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir among those attending talks in Jerusalem. Reuters

"The common market also includes financial flows," Ms Portela Sais told The National. "This is more of a grey area, so this is actually not something that member states do individually. Actually, most of them refrain from doing so."

A simple visa ban is the easiest way to express symbolic discontent because it has no impact on the common market. "Irrespective of legal aspects, the reason why the member states have a preference for acting through the EU is because the political message is much stronger," Ms Portela Sais said.

Implementing an arms embargo on Israel is another largely symbolic measure that has been adopted by a number of countries, including Spain. However, even that is complicated by the fact that dual use items are part of the common market, Ms Portela Sais said. "Only purely exclusively military items are excluded from the common market but nowadays, there are very few arms embargoes that only cover military items," she added.

For EU countries to make decisions at EU level, there needs to be political will – meaning a large enough coalition of countries moving together. In February 2024 – at a time when nearly 30,000 Gazans had been killed – Ireland and Spain wrote to the EU Commission asking to review the human rights clause of the EU-Israel Association Agreement. At the time, no other country followed and the request was dropped.

Now, the number of Gazans killed by Israel has doubled. That is why rights groups accuse the EU of lacking political will. If more countries had joined Spain and Ireland at the time, the EU could have wielded its leverage to influence the course of the war.

Other initiatives have been ignored. In June, nine countries including Belgium, Poland and Sweden, asked the commission asking it to examine the legal implications on the common market of a July 2024 International Court of Justice decision to bar states from trading with the occupied Palestinian territories.

So far, the decision, despite being legally binding, has not been followed by EU countries, except by Ireland. The ICJ has no way to enforce its decisions.

UK%20-%20UAE%20Trade %3Cp%3ETotal%20trade%20in%20goods%20and%20services%20(exports%20plus%20imports)%20between%20the%20UK%20and%20the%20UAE%20in%202022%20was%20%C2%A321.6%20billion%20(Dh98%20billion).%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThis%20is%20an%20increase%20of%2063.0%20per%20cent%20or%20%C2%A38.3%20billion%20in%20current%20prices%20from%20the%20four%20quarters%20to%20the%20end%20of%202021.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20UAE%20was%20the%20UK%E2%80%99s%2019th%20largest%20trading%20partner%20in%20the%20four%20quarters%20to%20the%20end%20of%20Q4%202022%20accounting%20for%201.3%20per%20cent%20of%20total%20UK%20trade.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Ukraine 2 (Yaremchuk 06', Yarmolenko 27') Portugal 1 (Ronaldo 72' pen)

HAJJAN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Abu%20Bakr%20Shawky%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3EStarring%3A%20Omar%20Alatawi%2C%20Tulin%20Essam%2C%20Ibrahim%20Al-Hasawi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Glossary of a stock market revolution Reddit A discussion website Redditor The users of Reddit Robinhood A smartphone app for buying and selling shares Short seller Selling a stock today in the belief its price will fall in the future Short squeeze Traders forced to buy a stock they are shorting Naked short An illegal practice

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Day 5, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day When Dilruwan Perera dismissed Yasir Shah to end Pakistan’s limp resistance, the Sri Lankans charged around the field with the fevered delirium of a side not used to winning. Trouble was, they had not. The delivery was deemed a no ball. Sri Lanka had a nervy wait, but it was merely a stay of execution for the beleaguered hosts. Stat of the day – 5 Pakistan have lost all 10 wickets on the fifth day of a Test five times since the start of 2016. It is an alarming departure for a side who had apparently erased regular collapses from their resume. “The only thing I can say, it’s not a mitigating excuse at all, but that’s a young batting line up, obviously trying to find their way,” said Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s coach. The verdict Test matches in the UAE are known for speeding up on the last two days, but this was extreme. The first two innings of this Test took 11 sessions to complete. The remaining two were done in less than four. The nature of Pakistan’s capitulation at the end showed just how difficult the transition is going to be in the post Misbah-ul-Haq era.

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENomad%20Homes%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHelen%20Chen%2C%20Damien%20Drap%2C%20and%20Dan%20Piehler%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20and%20Europe%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20PropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2444m%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Acrew%20Capital%2C%2001%20Advisors%2C%20HighSage%20Ventures%2C%20Abstract%20Ventures%2C%20Partech%2C%20Precursor%20Ventures%2C%20Potluck%20Ventures%2C%20Knollwood%20and%20several%20undisclosed%20hedge%20funds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20Genius%20of%20Their%20Age %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20S%20Frederick%20Starr%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Oxford%20University%20Press%3Cbr%3EPages%3A%20290%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20January%2024%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

Did you know? Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

hall of shame SUNDERLAND 2002-03 No one has ended a Premier League season quite like Sunderland. They lost each of their final 15 games, taking no points after January. They ended up with 19 in total, sacking managers Peter Reid and Howard Wilkinson and losing 3-1 to Charlton when they scored three own goals in eight minutes. SUNDERLAND 2005-06 Until Derby came along, Sunderland’s total of 15 points was the Premier League’s record low. They made it until May and their final home game before winning at the Stadium of Light while they lost a joint record 29 of their 38 league games. HUDDERSFIELD 2018-19 Joined Derby as the only team to be relegated in March. No striker scored until January, while only two players got more assists than goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. The mid-season appointment Jan Siewert was to end his time as Huddersfield manager with a 5.3 per cent win rate. ASTON VILLA 2015-16 Perhaps the most inexplicably bad season, considering they signed Idrissa Gueye and Adama Traore and still only got 17 points. Villa won their first league game, but none of the next 19. They ended an abominable campaign by taking one point from the last 39 available. FULHAM 2018-19 Terrible in different ways. Fulham’s total of 26 points is not among the lowest ever but they contrived to get relegated after spending over £100 million (Dh457m) in the transfer market. Much of it went on defenders but they only kept two clean sheets in their first 33 games. LA LIGA: Sporting Gijon, 13 points in 1997-98. BUNDESLIGA: Tasmania Berlin, 10 points in 1965-66

Thanksgiving meals to try World Cut Steakhouse, Habtoor Palace Hotel, Dubai. On Thursday evening, head chef Diego Solis will be serving a high-end sounding four-course meal that features chestnut veloute with smoked duck breast, turkey roulade accompanied by winter vegetables and foie gras and pecan pie, cranberry compote and popcorn ice cream. Jones the Grocer, various locations across the UAE. Jones’s take-home holiday menu delivers on the favourites: whole roast turkeys, an array of accompaniments (duck fat roast potatoes, sausages wrapped in beef bacon, honey-glazed parsnips and carrots) and more, as well as festive food platters, canapes and both apple and pumpkin pies. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, The Address Hotel, Dubai. This New Orleans-style restaurant is keen to take the stress out of entertaining, so until December 25 you can order a full seasonal meal from its Takeaway Turkey Feast menu, which features turkey, homemade gravy and a selection of sides – think green beans with almond flakes, roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole and bread stuffing – to pick up and eat at home. The Mattar Farm Kitchen, Dubai. From now until Christmas, Hattem Mattar and his team will be producing game- changing smoked turkeys that you can enjoy at home over the festive period. Nolu’s, The Galleria Mall, Maryah Island Abu Dhabi. With much of the menu focused on a California inspired “farm to table” approach (with Afghani influence), it only seems right that Nolu’s will be serving their take on the Thanksgiving spread, with a brunch at the Downtown location from 12pm to 4pm on Friday.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

KLOPP%20AT%20LIVERPOOL %3Cp%3EYears%3A%20October%202015%20-%20June%202024%3Cbr%3ETotal%20games%3A%20491%3Cbr%3EWin%20percentage%3A%2060.9%25%3Cbr%3EMajor%20trophies%3A%206%20(Premier%20League%20x%201%2C%20Champions%20League%20x%201%2C%20FA%20Cup%20x%201%2C%20League%20Cup%20x%202%2C%20Fifa%20Club%20World%20Cup%20x1)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Apple%20Mac%20through%20the%20years %3Cp%3E1984%20-%20Apple%20unveiled%20the%20Macintosh%20on%20January%2024%3Cbr%3E1985%20-%20Steve%20Jobs%20departed%20from%20Apple%20and%20established%20NeXT%3Cbr%3E1986%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20Macintosh%20Plus%2C%20featuring%20enhanced%20memory%3Cbr%3E1987%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20Macintosh%20II%2C%20equipped%20with%20colour%20capabilities%3Cbr%3E1989%20-%20The%20widely%20acclaimed%20Macintosh%20SE%2F30%20made%20its%20debut%3Cbr%3E1994%20-%20Apple%20presented%20the%20Power%20Macintosh%3Cbr%3E1996%20-%20The%20Macintosh%20System%20Software%20OS%20underwent%20a%20rebranding%20as%20Mac%20OS%3Cbr%3E2001%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20Mac%20OS%20X%2C%20marrying%20Unix%20stability%20with%20a%20user-friendly%20interface%3Cbr%3E2006%20-%20Apple%20adopted%20Intel%20processors%20in%20MacBook%20Pro%20laptops%3Cbr%3E2008%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20MacBook%20Air%2C%20a%20lightweight%20laptop%3Cbr%3E2012%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20MacBook%20Pro%20with%20a%20retina%20display%3Cbr%3E2016%20-%20The%20Mac%20operating%20system%20underwent%20rebranding%20as%20macOS%3Cbr%3E2020%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20M1%20chip%20for%20Macs%2C%20combining%20high%20performance%20and%20energy%20efficiency%3Cbr%3E2022%20-%20The%20M2%20chip%20was%20announced%3Cbr%3E2023%20-The%20M3%20line-up%20of%20chip%20was%20announced%20to%20improve%20performance%20and%20add%20new%20capabilities%20for%20Mac.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now