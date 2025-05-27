A group of activists, including several members of parliament, stage a die-in in front of the European Parliament to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and the resulting civilian deaths, on May 21, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. Anadolu Agency
News

Europe

Ireland to ban imports from occupied Palestinian territories as anger over European inaction grows

We need to act, says Dublin's Foreign Minister as EU staff criticise bloc for not doing more to stop Israeli attack on Gaza

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

May 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Ireland is today expected to become the first European Union country to draft legislation banning imports from Israeli businesses operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It comes among mounting anger over Europe's response to Israel's breaches of international law in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. In a letter signed by more than 2,000 EU employees, the bloc's senior officials stand accused of responding inadequately.

“The EU institutions have failed to bring the European Union's political, diplomatic, and economic influence to bear in order to ameliorate the situation in Gaza,” said the letter.

Though largely symbolic, Ireland's bill would increase Israel's diplomatic isolation, one week after the EU announced that it would launch a review of its relations with the country.

World has “not done enough”

Ireland's Foreign Affairs and Trade minister, Simon Harris, is one of the European leaders who has said more must be done to stop the war in Gaza.

“It is clear war crimes are taking place, children are being starved and food is being used as a weapon of war,” Mr Harris said. “The world has not done enough and we need to act.”

Ireland had been pushing for a review of relations, alongside Spain, since early 2024. It was also one of a handful of EU countries to recognise Palestinian statehood last year, alongside non-EU Norway.

Norwegian Prime Minister Johan Gahre Store said that the international community is not doing enough for Gaza and that strong measures are needed against Israel. “This is not just a complex humanitarian situation. It is a catastrophe and it is a population replacement,” he said.

A review of the EU-Israel association agreement represents the bloc's first concrete response to the war in Gaza as concern mounts over Israel's blockage of humanitarian aid and reports of mass starvation. It came after mounting pressure from a majority of the EU's 27 states.

The Israel government says it complies with international law in Gaza and that its military offensive is intended to destroy Hamas.

In parallel, the EU has issued sanctions against extremist Israeli settlers in the occupied territories. However, the latest sanctions package has been blocked because of opposition from Hungary, Israel's strongest ally within the EU.

A fire blazes in an olive grove in the Palestinian village of Salem, reportedly started by Israeli settlers. AFP
A fire blazes in an olive grove in the Palestinian village of Salem, reportedly started by Israeli settlers. AFP

These territories, seized by Israel in 1967, are intended to form part of a future Palestinian state – a pathway supported by the EU but rejected by the Israeli government. Israeli cabinet members refer to the areas as Judea and Samaria and say they belong to Israel.

The population of Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, surged from 520,000 to more than 700,000 between 2012 and 2022, UN figures show.

Ireland's foreign affairs minister Simon Harris in September 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. PA
Ireland's foreign affairs minister Simon Harris in September 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. PA

Ireland hopes to inspire EU

Banning trade with the occupied territories would be a significant escalatory step that campaigners in Ireland hope could inspire other EU countries. “We want to do something impactful … but the European Union acting collectively would have a much more profound impact,” Mr Harris said.

A draft bill has been stuck for years at cabinet level in Ireland over fears it would breach EU laws. But an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice in July reinvigorating the legislative process. It clarified that states must “take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that assist in the maintenance of the illegal situation created by Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”.

The failure of states to comply with the ICJ advisory opinion has been highlighted by activists.

The UK government has also been urged to act in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Keir Starmer that was signed by more than 800 lawyers, academics and senior judges.

“The international community’s failure to uphold international law in relation to the occupied Palestinian territory contributes to a deteriorating international climate of lawlessness and impunity and imperils the international legal system itself. Your government must act now, before it is too late,” read the letter seen by The Guardian.

An EU-wide ban remains unlikely at this stage, due to deep internal divisions. However, criticism is growing even among Israel's allies, including Germany. A number of socialist lawmakers have called for a ban of weapons exports to Israel, but requests have been rejected by conservative German chancellor Friedrich Merz and his socialist predecessor, Olaf Scholz. Germany is Israel's second-largest weapons supplier behind the US.

In their letter to EU officials, which include the powerful president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, EU staff criticised the bloc's silence about continuing weapons exports despite a risk of breach of international humanitarian law. This represents “a cause of concern for the EU's reputation as a consistent supporter of international and human rights norms,” the letter said.

Updated: May 27, 2025, 11:08 AM
A man sits amid the debris at the Fahmi Al Jarjawi School in Gaza. AFP

British Jews march against anti-Semitism in London. Reuters

