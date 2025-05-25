Boy, 4, dies of starvation in Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepens

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/live-israel-gaza-war/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> A four-year-old boy died from malnutrition in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a> early on Sunday after food and medicine supplies to the enclave dried up as a result of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israel</a>’s blockade. In recent days, Israel has allowed in a small amount of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/24/gaza-aid-looters-are-desperate-and-hungry-unrwa-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/24/gaza-aid-looters-are-desperate-and-hungry-unrwa-says/">aid</a> after banning shipments since March 2, but dozens of the aid lorries have been looted as law and order break down amid desperate conditions. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/">UN</a> Secretary General <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/antonio-guterres/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/antonio-guterres/">Antonio Guterres</a> has warned that the entire population of 2.3 million are at risk of famine. “This is not the first child to die in Gaza as a result of starvation,” said Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for Gaza’s civil defence. “If food and drink are not allowed to reach the people of the Gaza Strip, we will witness many more deaths.” The international community must “act to end this suffering”, he added. Mr Guterres said on Thursday that Gazans were enduring “the cruellest phase” of the war, with the UN's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/19/limited-humanitarian-aid-to-enter-gaza-for-first-time-since-march/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/19/limited-humanitarian-aid-to-enter-gaza-for-first-time-since-march/">World Food Programme</a> warning that more than 70,000 children face acute levels of malnutrition. “WFP is taking every opportunity to deliver food and nutrition assistance – but this is just a drop in the bucket,” the agency said on X. “To avert famine and save lives, we need immediate, unrestricted and safe access to deliver.” The UN estimates that at least 600 aid lorries are needed every day to begin addressing Gaza's humanitarian crisis. The death of the young boy comes after an Israeli air strike killed nine children of one couple on Friday in the city of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/19/khan-younis-residents-ordered-to-leave-as-netanyahu-says-israel-will-seize-full-control-of-gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/19/khan-younis-residents-ordered-to-leave-as-netanyahu-says-israel-will-seize-full-control-of-gaza/">Khan Younis</a>, according to Gaza's civil defence agency. Israel has intensified its military campaign in pursuit of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/">Hamas</a> in recent days, drawing international criticism over conditions being endured by ordinary Gazans. Mr Basal said on Saturday that the civil defence had retrieved “the bodies of nine child martyrs, some of them charred, from the home of Dr Hamdi Al Najjar and his wife, Dr Alaa Al Najjar, all of whom were their children”. Mr Al Najjar and another son of the couple, Adam, survived the strike but were seriously wounded, the authorities said. The family were taken to Nasser Hospital. Footage of the aftermath released by the civil defence agency showed rescuers recovering badly burnt remains from the family's wrecked home. Muneer Alboursh, director general of the Gaza Health Ministry, said on X that the strike took place shortly after Mr Al Najjar returned home from driving his wife, a paediatric specialist, to work at a medical centre. “This is the reality our medical staff in Gaza endure. Words fall short in describing the pain,” he said, accusing Israel of “wiping out entire families”. The Israeli army said it was reviewing reports on the strike. It said it had “struck a number of suspects who were identified operating from a structure” near its troops.