Limited humanitarian aid to enter Gaza for first time since March

Humanitarian aid convoys will begin entering Gaza on Monday, the first time since March, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office approved the move, reportedly on the recommendation of the military and in an effort to expand operations in the enclave. Nine lorries arrived at the Karam Abu Salem crossing, unloading supplies that were expected to reach civilians within hours, according to the Shehhaiber Transport Association in Gaza. “Early this morning, Palestinian truck drivers, co-ordinating with United Nations agencies, headed to the crossing in preparation for the entry of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/why-us-israeli-humanitarian-foundation-for-gaza-is-flawed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/why-us-israeli-humanitarian-foundation-for-gaza-is-flawed/">humanitarian aid</a> into Gaza,” Nahid Shehhaiber, director of the association, told <i>The National</i>. Mr Shehhaiber said that Israeli authorities had requested a list of drivers the night before to carry out security checks and issue transport permits. The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/01/22/top-un-humanitarian-official-urges-new-us-administration-to-remain-engaged-with-the-world/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/01/22/top-un-humanitarian-official-urges-new-us-administration-to-remain-engaged-with-the-world/">OCHA</a>) said it had been contacted by Israeli authorities to resume limited aid deliveries. “We are currently in discussions with them on how this would take place, given the conditions on the ground," an OCHA media co-ordinator told <i>The National</i>. Mr Shehhaiber said that the initial phase is highly sensitive. “This is a trial period. Civilians must avoid approaching aid trucks, as any disruption could provide Israeli authorities with grounds to halt future deliveries." A staff member from the World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that preparations began overnight. “We were informed shortly after midnight of the decision to allow aid into <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/live-israel-gaza-war/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/live-israel-gaza-war/">Gaza</a>. By morning, we had begun readying warehouses to receive the supplies,” he told <i>The National.</i> According to the WFP, the same aid distribution mechanisms used before will apply, without direct supervision from Israeli or <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/08/new-foundation-will-lead-aid-distribution-in-gaza-us-state-department-says/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/08/new-foundation-will-lead-aid-distribution-in-gaza-us-state-department-says/">US</a> authorities. While the exact volume of the aid remains unclear, early reports suggest the shipment falls far short of meeting Gaza’s humanitarian needs. “The situation is extreme. Every minute without aid leads to more deaths from starvation and lack of medicine,” the WFP representative said. The initial shipment includes flour, milk, baby food, essential supplies, and critical medicine – all needed after more than two months of border closures. However, efforts to restart Gaza’s bakeries remain uncertain and depend on the amount of flour and fuel delivered. Ismail Al Thawabti, director of Gaza’s Government Media Office, described the situation as “catastrophic". “People are dying every day from malnutrition and lack of access to basic food and medicine," he told <i>The National</i>. Gaza needs more than 500 aid lorry loads each day to meet basic needs, in addition to at least 50 fuel carriers daily to power water wells and maintain essential services, he added. “Despite the Israeli announcement, only a very limited number of trucks – fewer than 30, possibly as few as 20 – have entered,” Mr Al Thawabti said. “That’s just 5 per cent of what’s required.” He called for the immediate and unrestricted flow of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/solidarity-fund-for-gaza-and-lebanon-announced-at-arab-league-summit/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/solidarity-fund-for-gaza-and-lebanon-announced-at-arab-league-summit/">essential goods</a>. “The people of Gaza urgently need unimpeded access to food and supplies to survive the famine caused by 20 months of a genocidal war," he said. Mr Al Thawabti also urged the international community to intensify pressure on Israel. “Israel must stop using <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/10/hamas-rejects-latest-us-proposals-for-a-gaza-truce-and-distribution-of-aid/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/10/hamas-rejects-latest-us-proposals-for-a-gaza-truce-and-distribution-of-aid/">starvation</a> as a weapon of war. This is a clear violation of international law and humanitarian conventions.”