Solidarity fund for Gaza and Lebanon announced at Arab League summit

Iraq has announced an Arab Solidarity Fund to help Gaza and Lebanon, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said at the Arab League summit in Baghdad on Saturday. These are among 18 “ambitious initiatives to stimulate joint Arab action”, Mr Al Sudani said, adding that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/">Iraq</a> has pledged $20 million towards reconstruction efforts in Gaza and a similar amount for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/">Lebanon</a>. All members of the Arab League rallied their support for a “cohesive national agenda” in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/">Palestine</a> and for the factions there to unite. In a joint communique at the summit's close, they also called for an end to the killing in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a>. “We urge the international community to pressure for a halt to bloodshed in Gaza and the immediate entry of aid there,” it said. “We reiterate our firm rejection of all forms of displacement and forced migration of the Palestinian people,” the communique said, adding that Palestine remains an issue of “central importance” to Arab states. The summit was taking place as Gaza's Health Ministry said 153 people were killed and 459 had been wounded in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/israel-military-operation-gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/israel-military-operation-gaza/">Israeli attacks</a> since Friday, after said it was launching “extensive strikes” under another offensive against the enclave. The ministry said the toll since October 7, 2023, has risen to 53,272. At least 3,131 Palestinians have been killed since a ceasefire with Hamas ended and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israel</a> resumed attacks on March 18. At the summit, several members, including Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned Israel's actions. Mr Aboul Gheit said the killing of children and civilians in Gaza has become “normal” to the world. “It is shameful for a country to carry out ethnic cleansing on a people while the world is silent, and for the killing of children and civilians to become normal,” he told delegates and guests who included UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Mr Aboul Gheit thanked <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/">Egypt</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/">Qatar</a> for their efforts towards securing a ceasefire in Gaza. “The Palestinian cause will remain a prime issue for the Arab League,” he said. Members of the League called for the immediate entry of aid into Gaza after Israel began a blockade on all vital assistance on March 2. Speaking at the summit, Mr Guterres reiterated the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/">UN</a>'s refusal to partake in “so-called aid operations” that do not adhere to international and humanitarian law, referring to a disputed US and Israel-backed plan to take aid into Gaza by creating zones and using private contractors. The UN and other international organisations have said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/08/new-foundation-will-lead-aid-distribution-in-gaza-us-state-department-says/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/08/new-foundation-will-lead-aid-distribution-in-gaza-us-state-department-says/">the plan</a> endangers civilians and encourages their displacement. “I reiterate and appeal for full support of UNRWA's work – including financial support,” Mr Guterres told Arab League summit. Israel has imposed a ban on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, which is the largest aid provider for Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Mr Guterres also repeated criticism of Israel's annexation and expansion of settlements in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-bank/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-bank/">West Bank</a>.