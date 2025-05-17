Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, is received at Baghdad International Airport by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. AFP
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, is received at Baghdad International Airport by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. AFP

News

MENA

Spanish PM Sanchez proposes path for end to Israeli 'carnage' in Gaza at Baghdad Arab summit

Leader joins Arab League summit as guest of honour

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

May 17, 2025