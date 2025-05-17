Heads of delegations participating in the 34th Arab Summit, which kicked off in Baghdad today, Saturday, take commemorative photos. Photo: @IraqiPMO / X
Heads of delegations participating in the 34th Arab Summit, which kicked off in Baghdad today, Saturday, take commemorative photos. Photo: @IraqiPMO / X

News

MENA

Who's attending the Arab League Summit in Baghdad?

The UAE's Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed is among the attendees

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

May 17, 2025

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The 34th Arab League Summit opened today in Baghdad with high-level representatives from across the Arab world and international guests in attendance.

The summit comes amid the war in Gaza and renewed efforts to address regional crises through Arab co-ordination.

It also comes two months after Israel ended a ceasefire with the Hamas militant group that came into effect in January. In recent days, Israel has launched widespread attacks in Gaza, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a further escalation of force to pursue his aim of destroying Hamas.

Here's the list of attendees:

Arab country delegations

Qatar – Emir Sheikh Tamim

Palestine – President Mahmoud Abbas

Egypt – President Abdel Fattah El Sisi

Yemen – President Rashad Al Alimi (resides in Saudi Arabia)

Somalia – President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Saudi Arabia – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir

Kuwait – Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Abdullah

Jordan – Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan

Lebanon – Prime Minister Nawaf Salam

Oman – Deputy Prime Minister Shihab bin Tariq Al Said

United Arab Emirates – Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed

Sudan – Member of the Sovereign Council Ibrahim Jaber

Syria – Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani

Tunisia – Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali bin Ahmed Al Hadi

Algeria – Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf

Bahrain – Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani

Djibouti – Foreign Minister Abdulkader Hussein

Comoros – Foreign Minister Mbaye Mohamed

Morocco – Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita

Libya – Ambassador Abdelmutalib Thabet, Libya’s Ambassador to Cairo and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League

Mauritania – No representative

Guests of honour

Prime Minister of Spain – Pedro Sanchez

Secretary-General of the Arab League – Ahmed Aboul Gheit

United Nations Secretary-General – Antonio Guterres

Secretary-General of the Gulf Co-operation Council – Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi

Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation – Hissein Brahim Taha

Chairperson of the African Union Commission – Mahmoud Ali Youssouf

EU Special Representative for the Gulf Region – Luigi Di Maio

Russian Presidential envoy to the Middle East and North Africa – Mikhail Bogdanov

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

The specs

AT4 Ultimate, as tested

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Power: 420hp

Torque: 623Nm

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800)

On sale: Now

On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
More from this package
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Volvo ES90 Specs

Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW)

Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp

Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm

On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region

Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

More from this story
Whiile you're here
Mina&nbsp;Cup&nbsp;winners

Under 12 – Minerva Academy

Under 14 – Unam Pumas

Under 16 – Fursan Hispania

Under 18 – Madenat

What are the influencer academy modules?
  1. Mastery of audio-visual content creation. 
  2. Cinematography, shots and movement.
  3. All aspects of post-production.
  4. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI.
  5. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement.
  6. Tourism industry knowledge.
  7. Professional ethics.
More from Firas Maksad
FIGHT CARD

From 5.30pm in the following order:

Featherweight

Marcelo Pontes (BRA) v Azouz Anwar (EGY)

Catchweight 90kg

Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) v Imad Al Howayeck (LEB)

Welterweight

Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) v Gimbat Ismailov (RUS)

Flyweight (women)

Lucie Bertaud (FRA) v Kelig Pinson (BEL)

Lightweight

Alexandru Chitoran (BEL) v Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI)

Catchweight 100kg

Mohamed Ali (EGY) v Marc Vleiger (NED)

Featherweight

James Bishop (AUS) v Mark Valerio (PHI)

Welterweight

Gerson Carvalho (BRA) v Abdelghani Saber (EGY)

Middleweight 

Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) v Igor Litoshik (BLR)

Bantamweight:

Fabio Mello (BRA) v Mark Alcoba (PHI)

Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magemedsultanov (RUS)

Bantamweight

Trent Girdham (AUS) v Jayson Margallo (PHI)

Lightweight

Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) v Roman Golovinov (UKR)

Middleweight

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Steve Kennedy (AUS)

Lightweight

Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN)

Paatal Lok season two

Directors: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy 

Stars: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Lc Sekhose, Merenla Imsong

Rating: 4.5/5

You might also like
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand

UAE fixtures
May 9, v Malaysia
May 10, v Qatar
May 13, v Malaysia
May 15, v Qatar
May 18 and 19, semi-finals
May 20, final

Updated: May 17, 2025, 10:52 AM