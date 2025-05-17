Who's attending the Arab League Summit in Baghdad?

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
The 34th Arab League Summit opened today in Baghdad with high-level representatives from across the Arab world and international guests in attendance.
The summit comes amid the war in Gaza and renewed efforts to address regional crises through Arab co-ordination.
It also comes two months after Israel ended a ceasefire with the Hamas militant group that came into effect in January. In recent days, Israel has launched widespread attacks in Gaza, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a further escalation of force to pursue his aim of destroying Hamas.
Here's the list of attendees:
Arab country delegations
Qatar – Emir Sheikh Tamim
Palestine – President Mahmoud Abbas
Egypt – President Abdel Fattah El Sisi
Yemen – President Rashad Al Alimi (resides in Saudi Arabia)
Somalia – President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
Saudi Arabia – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir
Kuwait – Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Abdullah
Jordan – Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan
Lebanon – Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
Oman – Deputy Prime Minister Shihab bin Tariq Al Said
United Arab Emirates – Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed
Sudan – Member of the Sovereign Council Ibrahim Jaber
Syria – Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani
Tunisia – Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali bin Ahmed Al Hadi
Algeria – Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf
Bahrain – Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani
Djibouti – Foreign Minister Abdulkader Hussein
Comoros – Foreign Minister Mbaye Mohamed
Morocco – Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita
Libya – Ambassador Abdelmutalib Thabet, Libya’s Ambassador to Cairo and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League
Mauritania – No representative
Guests of honour
Prime Minister of Spain – Pedro Sanchez
Secretary-General of the Arab League – Ahmed Aboul Gheit
United Nations Secretary-General – Antonio Guterres
Secretary-General of the Gulf Co-operation Council – Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi
Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation – Hissein Brahim Taha
Chairperson of the African Union Commission – Mahmoud Ali Youssouf
EU Special Representative for the Gulf Region – Luigi Di Maio
Russian Presidential envoy to the Middle East and North Africa – Mikhail Bogdanov
