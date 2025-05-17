Who's attending the Arab League Summit in Baghdad?

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The 34th Arab League Summit opened today in Baghdad with high-level representatives from across the Arab world and international guests in attendance.

The summit comes amid the war in Gaza and renewed efforts to address regional crises through Arab co-ordination.

It also comes two months after Israel ended a ceasefire with the Hamas militant group that came into effect in January. In recent days, Israel has launched widespread attacks in Gaza, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a further escalation of force to pursue his aim of destroying Hamas.

Here's the list of attendees:

Arab country delegations

Qatar – Emir Sheikh Tamim

Palestine – President Mahmoud Abbas

Egypt – President Abdel Fattah El Sisi

Yemen – President Rashad Al Alimi (resides in Saudi Arabia)

Somalia – President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Saudi Arabia – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir

Kuwait – Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Abdullah

Jordan – Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan

Lebanon – Prime Minister Nawaf Salam

Oman – Deputy Prime Minister Shihab bin Tariq Al Said

United Arab Emirates – Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed

Sudan – Member of the Sovereign Council Ibrahim Jaber

Syria – Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani

Tunisia – Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali bin Ahmed Al Hadi

Algeria – Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf

Bahrain – Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani

Djibouti – Foreign Minister Abdulkader Hussein

Comoros – Foreign Minister Mbaye Mohamed

Morocco – Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita

Libya – Ambassador Abdelmutalib Thabet, Libya’s Ambassador to Cairo and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League

Mauritania – No representative

Guests of honour

Prime Minister of Spain – Pedro Sanchez

Secretary-General of the Arab League – Ahmed Aboul Gheit

United Nations Secretary-General – Antonio Guterres

Secretary-General of the Gulf Co-operation Council – Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi

Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation – Hissein Brahim Taha

Chairperson of the African Union Commission – Mahmoud Ali Youssouf

EU Special Representative for the Gulf Region – Luigi Di Maio

Russian Presidential envoy to the Middle East and North Africa – Mikhail Bogdanov

