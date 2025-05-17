Leaders arrive for Arab League Summit with Gaza at top of agenda

Leaders were arriving in Baghdad on Saturday morning for the annual summit of the Arab League, which will discuss crises testing the region’s stability including the war in Gaza.

The meeting was set to begin as Israel's army announced it was launching "initial stages" of a new Gaza operation, and Palestinian officials said more than 100 people had been killed in the latest attacks on the enclave.

The army said it had launched “extensive strikes” as part of the new offensive in Gaza.

The Arab Summit also comes a day after US President Donald wrapped up his four-day tour of the Gulf, which took him to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

During the visit, President Trump said that "good things" would come to Gaza within the next month.

Mr Trump expressed a desire to "help out" Palestinians as he acknowledged that "a lot of people are starving in Gaza".

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was the first Arab leader to arrive in Baghdad on Friday, followed by the President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will lead the UAE delegation.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, will also attend.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had also arrived for the summit along with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has sharply criticised Israel's devastating offensive in Gaza and is expected to address the gathering as a guest.

Among those who will miss the talks is Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara after an invitation from the Iraqi prime minister sparked protests over his past links to Al Qaeda. Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani will represent Damascus instead.

In an interview with Iraqi state TV late on Friday, Mr Al Shaibani expressed his country's desire for “full support from Arab brothers” in facing challenges and ensuring stability and security. "We want Syria to be stable and secure, free from foreign interference," he said.

He emphasised the strong ties between Syria and Iraq, stating that their security is "common" and that they have had "high-level co-ordination" since the overthrow of Bashar Al Assad in December. He added that what “harms Iraq harms Syria, and what harms Syria harms Iraq."

Syria is willing to develop ties in various fields, including politics, economics, and investment, Mr Al Shaibani added.

"We will go wherever Iraq chooses in this relationship," he added.

In its announcement on Telegram, the Israeli army said it had begun the “initial stages” of the offensive, known as Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

The operation is part of “the expansion of the battle in the Gaza Strip, with the goal of achieving all the war’s objectives, including the release of the abducted and the defeat of Hamas,” it said in a post in Arabic.

A separate statement in English said the army was “mobilising troops to achieve operational control in areas of the Gaza Strip.”

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes on Gaza had killed 100 people on Friday, while the army said its forces had “struck over 150 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip” in 24 hours.

