US and UAE agree to more than $200bn in commercial deals, White House says

The US on Thursday announced major new commercial investments with the UAE worth $200 billion, as President Donald Trump <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/president-sheikh-mohamed-vows-to-work-with-trump-on-advancing-peace/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/president-sheikh-mohamed-vows-to-work-with-trump-on-advancing-peace/">was in the Emirates</a> for the last leg of his major foreign tour of three Gulf capitals. "The strategic partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates has spanned decades and supported the prosperity and security of Americans and Emiratis," the White House said. Under the deal, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/04/28/etihad-airbus-a321lr-first-class/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/04/28/etihad-airbus-a321lr-first-class/">Etihad Airways</a> will be equipped with 28 American-made 787 and 777X planes from US maker Boeing, as well as investments in AI and technology. The agreements also include a $60 billion deal between ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum and EOG Resources with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/05/08/adnoc-drilling-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/05/08/adnoc-drilling-abu-dhabi/">Adnoc</a> for expanded oil and natural gas production, and an investment by Emirates Global Aluminium to develop a $4 billion primary aluminium smelter project in Oklahoma. Another agreement between Qualcomm, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and e&, formerly known as Etisalat, is expected to lead to the construction of a new Global Engineering Centre in Abu Dhabi that will focus on AI, data centres and industrial Internet of Things. And Amazon Web Services, e& and the UAE Cybersecurity Council will launch a Sovereign Cloud Launchpad to accelerate public cloud services adoption in the Emirates. The White House also said RTX will link up with Emirates Global Aluminium and the UAE’s Tawazun Council on a pioneering Gallium project that will help to secure and stabilise the US critical mineral supply chain. And Holtec International and IHC Industrial Holding Company will enter into co-operation to build a fleet of Holtec’s SMR-300 small modular reactors, starting at the Palisades site in Michigan. Mr Trump, who took office for a second time in January, has made securing investments in the US a main policy goal. "These deals lay the foundation for investment, innovation and good-paying US jobs, including in frontier technologies, aerospace, energy and critical minerals," the White House said. It said the deals build on the UAE’s "landmark commitment to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework". The newly announced deals with the UAE come after the US announced agreements worth <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/05/13/saudi-arabia-to-invest-600bn-in-the-us-as-countries-sign-largest-defence-deal-in-history/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/05/13/saudi-arabia-to-invest-600bn-in-the-us-as-countries-sign-largest-defence-deal-in-history/">$600 billion with Saudi Arabia</a> and a series of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/14/us-and-qatar-sign-major-agreements-during-historic-trump-visit-to-doha/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/14/us-and-qatar-sign-major-agreements-during-historic-trump-visit-to-doha/">agreements with Qatar</a>, including Qatar Airways placing an order for 160 aircraft worth more than $200 billion from Boeing.