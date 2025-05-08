Adnoc Drilling is the largest integrated drilling services company in the Middle East by fleet size. Photo: Adnoc Drilling
Adnoc Drilling is the largest integrated drilling services company in the Middle East by fleet size. Photo: Adnoc Drilling

Business

Energy

Adnoc Drilling plans to boost partnerships beyond Abu Dhabi as profit jumps 24%

Company is expected to distribute dividends of at least $217 million this fiscal year

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

May 08, 2025