Abu Dhabi Customs discusses trade with Japanese industry leaders

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/05/abu-dhabi-set-to-deepen-co-operation-with-japan-in-clean-energy-hydrogen-ai-and-life-sciences/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/05/abu-dhabi-set-to-deepen-co-operation-with-japan-in-clean-energy-hydrogen-ai-and-life-sciences/">Abu Dhabi Customs</a> highlighted the main digital initiatives that simplify customs procedures and ease <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/28/the-uae-believes-trade-corridor-projects-can-complement-each-other/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/28/the-uae-believes-trade-corridor-projects-can-complement-each-other/">cross-border trade</a> during an economic delegation’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/25/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-visits-uae-pavilion-at-expo-2025-osaka/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/25/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-visits-uae-pavilion-at-expo-2025-osaka/">visit to Japan</a> on Wednesday. The visitors discussed projects that support Abu Dhabi’s credentials as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/20/uae-foreign-trade-hits-142-trillion-in-2024-despite-global-uncertainties/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/20/uae-foreign-trade-hits-142-trillion-in-2024-despite-global-uncertainties/">regional hub for global trade</a>, according to a statement on Wednesday. The visit is aimed at strengthening Abu Dhabi’s global economic presence, promoting its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/10/uae-cabinet-approves-national-investment-strategy-2031-and-policy-on-battling-health-risks/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/10/uae-cabinet-approves-national-investment-strategy-2031-and-policy-on-battling-health-risks/">pro-business environment</a> and strengthening co-operation with major economies, particularly Japan, said Rashed Al Mansoori, director general of Abu Dhabi Customs. The delegation also plans to explore more opportunities, exchange knowledge and technologies, and build partnerships with Japanese economic and commercial sectors, contributing to the development of a “future-ready economy” and supporting sustainable development goals, he added. The UAE and Japan have been boosting partnerships in recent years. Bilateral non-oil trade was worth around $13.3 billion in 2021 and increased to $17.3 billion last year, according to Shihab Al Faheem, the UAE's ambassador to Japan. Overall, bilateral trade is more than $49 billion. Senior executives from Abu Dhabi are visiting Japan for the inaugural Abu Dhabi Investment Forum this week. It will help the Arab world’s second-largest economy to expand its economic relationship with Tokyo to include sectors such as <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fopinion%2Feditorial%2F2025%2F04%2F21%2Fdubai-ai-week-uae-abu-dhabi-nvidia-microsoft%2F&data=05%7C02%7CFRahman%40thenationalnews.com%7C1251fb6461604e29d38d08dd8ae685b0%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638819444896351153%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=U%2B%2FF7ReaiAUs04TRBELKq9l2KxK8q0nuN3ddJA4LRQs%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/04/21/dubai-ai-week-uae-abu-dhabi-nvidia-microsoft/">artificial intelligence, </a>space technology, <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2Fenergy%2F2025%2F01%2F14%2Fuae-worlds-first-renewable%2F&data=05%7C02%7CFRahman%40thenationalnews.com%7C1251fb6461604e29d38d08dd8ae685b0%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638819444896362954%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=DN6loBjlD3XdaodpAYUlZMev7U96ZNa%2B%2FkFfUhBS3vQ%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/01/14/uae-worlds-first-renewable/">clean energy </a>and advanced manufacturing. The Abu Dhabi delegation met with senior executives from electronics company Toshiba, Japanese conglomerate Itochu, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (Meti), Japan Business Federation and Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others, to explore collaborations and mutual investments. The meeting with Meti focused on potential collaboration on green energy projects and decarbonisation strategies, including joint research on hydrogen and ammonia fuel technologies as well as investment frameworks for renewable infrastructure, the statement said. The team also met Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike to explore opportunities for partnership between the Japanese capital city and Abu Dhabi in areas such as tourism promotion, cultural exchange, and joint initiatives on sustainability. Mr Al Mansoori stressed the role of customs co-operation in advancing trade and economic ties. He said that Abu Dhabi Customs would share its success stories and strategic projects to build bridges and expand partnerships. He added that the “invisible customs” concept is now a reality in Abu Dhabi, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and smart automation technologies. The Japan visit presents a “valuable opportunity for direct engagement” with decision-makers across the customs, trade, and economic sectors, the senior official said. He added that the visit would help strengthen partnerships and open new avenues for business and investment, in line with the shared vision for greater economic integration and prosperity.