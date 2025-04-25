Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits UAE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited the UAE's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/08/uaes-expo-2025-pavilion-to-celebrate-emirati-traditions-and-showcase-bold-vision-for-the-future/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/08/uaes-expo-2025-pavilion-to-celebrate-emirati-traditions-and-showcase-bold-vision-for-the-future/">pavilion</a> during a tour of Expo 2025 Osaka on Friday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/15/president-sheikh-mohamed-and-sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-discuss-uae-development-plans-and-goals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/15/president-sheikh-mohamed-and-sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-discuss-uae-development-plans-and-goals/">Sheikh Mohammed</a> hailed the glass-encased pavilion as a celebration of the nation's rich past and its bright future. The pavilion's theme is Earth to Ether, which symbolises the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/18/how-expo-2025-osaka-uae-pavilion/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/18/how-expo-2025-osaka-uae-pavilion/">UAE's</a> journey towards a future guided by innovation, imagination, and exploration. It seeks to tell the story of the country's work in the space sector, sustainability and health care, among other areas. The site hosts more than 40 programmes to encourage learning, collaboration and co-creation, while an on-site restaurant serves traditional Emirati food to bring national cuisine to an international audience. “Today, I was delighted to visit Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan, and I was even more thrilled to visit the UAE pavilion at the exhibition,” Sheikh Mohammed posted on X. He praised the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/arish-the-palm-leaf-s-role-in-the-past-and-future-of-sustainable-architecture-in-the-uae-1.1051472" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/arish-the-palm-leaf-s-role-in-the-past-and-future-of-sustainable-architecture-in-the-uae-1.1051472">palm tree</a>-inspired design of the pavilion, which tribute to the history of the Emirates. “I was impressed by the design of our national pavilion, inspired by the palm tree, which reimagines the traditional Arish – the old homes built from palm fronds and trunks. “However, the content of the UAE Arish showcases our space projects, future initiatives in the health sector, and our progress in sustainability projects. “Our pavilion embodies our commitment to our authentic past and our passion for the future. “Thanks to everyone involved, especially Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed, who oversaw its design and development, presenting it to the world with her usual brilliance. Expo 2025 opened on April 13 and runs until October 13. It provides a global platform for more than 150 countries to showcase their heritage, achievements and enterprising plans for future progress. The six-month event in Japan comes after the success of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020/2022/03/02/ten-attractions-to-catch-when-expo-2020-dubai-ends/" target="_blank" rel="">Expo 2020 Dubai</a>, the first world’s fair to be held in the Middle East and North Africa, which recorded more than 24 million visits over six months.