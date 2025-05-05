Abu Dhabi has established a strong economic relationship with Japan. Victor Besa / The National
Abu Dhabi has established a strong economic relationship with Japan. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Economy

Abu Dhabi set to deepen co-operation with Japan in clean energy, hydrogen, AI and life sciences

Top executives from the emirate are congregating in Tokyo this week to attend the inaugural Abu Dhabi Investment Forum

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

May 05, 2025