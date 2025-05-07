Abu Dhabi attends first ever Osaka Expo in 1970. Photo: UAE National Archives
Abu Dhabi attends first ever Osaka Expo in 1970. Photo: UAE National Archives

Business

Abu Dhabi comes full circle at Osaka Expo since 1970 debut, UAE ambassador to Japan says

Earth to ether slogan portrays where we started and where we are going, says Shihab Al Faheem

Salim A. Essaid
Salim A. Essaid

May 07, 2025