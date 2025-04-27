UAE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka welcomes 250,000th visitor

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/08/uaes-expo-2025-pavilion-to-celebrate-emirati-traditions-and-showcase-bold-vision-for-the-future/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/08/uaes-expo-2025-pavilion-to-celebrate-emirati-traditions-and-showcase-bold-vision-for-the-future/">UAE pavilion</a> at Expo 2025 Osaka greeted its 250,000th guest, just over two weeks after opening. A special ceremony was held to mark the milestone as the pavilion continues to attract guests from around the world. The 250,000th visitor and her family were greeted by Shihab Al Faheem, ambassador of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/">the UAE</a> to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion. “We are proud to welcome our 250,000th guest,” said Mr Al Faheem. “This milestone reflects the pavilion’s role as a platform for dialogue, discovery, and collaboration. We are honoured to share the UAE’s story with Japan and the world." Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, toured the pavilion on Friday. He praised the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/arish-the-palm-leaf-s-role-in-the-past-and-future-of-sustainable-architecture-in-the-uae-1.1051472" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/arish-the-palm-leaf-s-role-in-the-past-and-future-of-sustainable-architecture-in-the-uae-1.1051472">palm tree</a>-inspired design of the pavilion, which pays tribute to the history of the Emirates. “I was impressed by the design of our national pavilion, inspired by the palm tree, which reimagines the traditional Arish – the old homes built from palm fronds and trunks," Sheikh Mohammed said. “However, the content of the UAE Arish showcases our space projects, future initiatives in the health sector, and our progress in sustainability projects. “Our pavilion embodies our commitment to our authentic past and our passion for the future." The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka highlights the country’s heritage and future ambitions in space, healthcare, and sustainability under the theme ‘Earth to Ether’. Its design is inspired by the date palm tree and features 90 tall columns that combine traditional Emirati architecture with Japanese craftsmanship and sustainable methods. Visitors to the pavilion get to meet the people shaping the UAE’s future, including space explorers, healthcare innovators, and sustainability leaders. The experience ends with Woven Legacies, a documentary that offers a glimpse into life in the UAE today. Since opening, the pavilion has attracted strong and steady visitor numbers reinforcing its reputation as one of the most popular national pavilions at the Expo. Expo 2025 opened on April 13 and runs until October 13. It provides a global platform for more than 150 countries to showcase their heritage, achievements and enterprising plans for future progress. The six-month event in Japan comes after the success of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020/2022/03/02/ten-attractions-to-catch-when-expo-2020-dubai-ends/" target="_blank" rel="">Expo 2020 Dubai</a>, the first world’s fair to be held in the Middle East and North Africa, which recorded more than 24 million visits over six months.