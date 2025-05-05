Tokyo and Abu Dhabi are entering a new era of partnership

Investors in today’s uncertain world are not only seeking returns – they are looking for reliability, resilience and substantive partnerships. As businesses around the world navigate uncertainty and look for reliable partners, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/">Abu Dhabi</a> offers clarity. Abu Dhabi stands as a strategic gateway to some of the world’s most dynamic and emerging markets, connecting businesses in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/japan/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/japan/">Japan </a>to high-growth markets across the globe. The Emirate also boasts a uniquely integrated ecosystem, a robust and transparent legal system grounded in English common law, and a globally connected investment network. These are just a few of the reasons why companies, including some of Japan’s largest, are <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/01/27/adnoc-gas-signs-450-million-lng-agreement-with-japans-jera/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/01/27/adnoc-gas-signs-450-million-lng-agreement-with-japans-jera/">choosing to grow</a> with Abu Dhabi. In this spirit, esteemed business leaders, prominent investors and key officials <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/05/abu-dhabi-set-to-deepen-co-operation-with-japan-in-clean-energy-hydrogen-ai-and-life-sciences/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/05/abu-dhabi-set-to-deepen-co-operation-with-japan-in-clean-energy-hydrogen-ai-and-life-sciences/">will convene in Tokyo</a> on May 9 for the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum’s inaugural event in Tokyo. From landmark energy partnerships such as INPEX, to transformative infrastructure projects like the Taweelah Water Plant and the Ruwais Refinery, Japanese firms have long recognised Abu Dhabi’s value as a partner that delivers. As the emirate advances its economic transformation, new opportunities are emerging to deepen collaboration and explore innovative forms of partnership. Abu Dhabi represents forward motion. With one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/03/29/abu-dhabi-economy-expanded-by-38-in-2024-on-non-oil-boost/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/03/29/abu-dhabi-economy-expanded-by-38-in-2024-on-non-oil-boost/">non-oil sectors</a> are now contributing more than half of Abu Dhabi’s gross domestic product, and industrial exports are increasing. Accompanied by a regulatory environment designed for agility, transparency and ease of doing business, international investors are encouraged to engage with confidence. These factors are contributing to making the emirate a destination where progress is not only possible but expected. Abu Dhabi and Tokyo’s commercial engagement is deepening in step with shared economic ambitions. In 2024, non-oil trade between the UAE and Japan reached $17.7 billion, while overall exports to Japan stood at $37 billion. While these figures underscore the depth of our relationship, the real opportunity lies in our joint commitment to innovative industries of the future, industrial leadership and long-term prosperity. The UAE and Japan are also close to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/05/abu-dhabi-set-to-deepen-co-operation-with-japan-in-clean-energy-hydrogen-ai-and-life-sciences/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/05/abu-dhabi-set-to-deepen-co-operation-with-japan-in-clean-energy-hydrogen-ai-and-life-sciences/">finalising </a>a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement this year. At ADIF Tokyo, Japanese investors and firms will explore high-growth opportunities for collaboration and contribute to impactful, sustainable projects in the emirate. Four critical sectors – energy, technology, financial services and urban development – are central to Abu Dhabi’s vision for the future. These sectors are not only central to Abu Dhabi’s economic ambitions but are also aligned with global imperatives shaping the future, from advancing the clean energy transition to building resilient digital infrastructure and scaling sustainable finance. Crucially, they represent areas where Japanese innovation and technological leadership complement Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision and investment readiness. The potential for synergy is compelling. Together, we can unlock high-impact, forward-looking opportunities that deliver mutual value and contribute to sustainable global growth. Nowhere is this more evident than in our advanced technology agenda. Abu Dhabi is investing significantly in future-defining industries, including sector-specific clusters that align with Japan’s economic strengths, from agri-food systems to smart mobility and life sciences. Most recently, we launched the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/17/abu-dhabi-looking-to-create-30000-new-jobs-in-longevity-medicine-by-2045/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/17/abu-dhabi-looking-to-create-30000-new-jobs-in-longevity-medicine-by-2045/">HELM Cluster</a>, focusing on health, endurance, longevity and medicine. It is designed to create breakthroughs in biotech, MedTech and AI-powered healthcare. This is not an abstract initiative; it is a real ecosystem, supported by dedicated infrastructure, funding and policy. We recognise that the global investment landscape is evolving. Supply chains are being redrawn. Investors are rightly cautious. But in Abu Dhabi, we have built an environment that offers predictability, stability and a serious commitment to long-term partnership. That is the proposition we bring to Japanese investors: a well-regulated, investor-friendly economy backed by one of the world’s largest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/02/uae-sovereign-wealth-funds-business-economy-investing/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/02/uae-sovereign-wealth-funds-business-economy-investing/">sovereign wealth portfolios</a> as well as a global gateway to high-growth regions across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Through the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, there is also end-to-end support for international investors, family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, from market entry to licensing and talent relocation. The multifaceted appeal of Abu Dhabi, paired with the support of ADIO and the wider ecosystem, will not only resonate with Japanese investors and enterprises, but also deliver mutual value. ADIF Tokyo is not only a platform to promote economic opportunity, it is also a statement of strategic intent. In a period of market volatility, we recognise that the most enduring investment partnerships are built on trust, shared purpose and long-term alignment. Abu Dhabi has worked methodically to become a destination of choice for global capital, anchored in mutual benefit and generational value. For Japan, ADIF will be a pivotal moment to deepen ties with one of the region’s most stable and forward-looking economies. For Abu Dhabi, the forum is an opportunity to welcome Japanese innovation, expertise and investment while expanding partnerships that yield shared benefits. As we prepare to welcome our Japanese counterparts in Tokyo, our message is simple: Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation is real, investable and sustainable. We extend an open invitation to Japan’s investment community to engage with us – not only in pursuit of growth, but in shaping a future defined by shared ambition, strategic foresight and impactful outcomes.