Masdar City is the home of Helm, a cluster focusing on health, endurance, longevity and medicine. Photo: Masdar City
Masdar City is the home of Helm, a cluster focusing on health, endurance, longevity and medicine. Photo: Masdar City

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi looking to create 30,000 new jobs in longevity medicine by 2045

Emirate looking to become world leader in life sciences

Shireena Al Nowais

April 17, 2025