Abu Dhabi Global Health Week: Longevity and AI-powered care in focus at major gathering

International efforts to extend life expectancy, champion personalised medical care and unleash the power of artificial intelligence in health care will be put under the microscope at a major Abu Dhabi conference taking place next week.

The second annual Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) – which runs from April 15 to 17 – is expected to attract 15,000 visitors, 1,900 delegates and 200 speakers from 90 countries in a quest to harness emerging technology and medical advances to enhance patient care.

The science of longevity, precision health, the resilience and sustainability of health systems, digital health and AI, and investment in life sciences will be explored during the high-profile summit, being staged at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The event will serve as a critical gathering place for the world to come together to address pressing health care challenges.

Dr Asma Al Mannaei, executive director of the health sciences sector at the Department of Health, set out the UAE's vision to help people live not only longer but healthier lives.

“Longevity is actually our aim and a target priority for us,” Dr Al Mannaei told The National. “What do we mean by longevity? It's not only living longer – it's also living healthier and happier. So longevity is the ultimate aim of what we are trying to drive within health care and it is one of our priorities.”

“There are different mechanisms and different ways we can make an impact. It starts with prevention, it starts with behavioural changes, and it can expand to the application of interventions using advanced technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning to encourage healthy living – which is what we aim for in our community.”

“I believe Abu Dhabi is pioneering and we are actually at the right time to take forward these breakthrough advancements that are happening worldwide – provided by an evidence-based approach," he added. "All our decisions and initiatives are based on solid information and scientific data.”

Celebrating innovation

The three-day conference will recognise the contributions of innovators seeking to drive progress in the health care sector.

The winners of the ADGHW Innovation Awards will be announced at the event and will share a $200,000 prize fund.

Meanwhile, the winners of the Smart Health Hackathon, which took place between April 4 and 7, will also be revealed.

The challenge featured rising entrepreneurs and innovators competing to develop cutting-edge solutions for specific health and well-being challenges.

Additionally, the Health Leaders Roundtable, to be held on April 16, will bring together global leaders to focus on the crucial need for decisive and collaborative efforts to boost health care.

The Start-up Zone will serve as a hub for collaboration and innovation, designed to provide health start-ups with the resources, visibility and networking opportunities required to bring their ideas to life.

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, undersecretary of Abu Dhabi's Department of Health, told of the significance of the event in boosting health care services and improving patient care.

“Longevity and personalised medicine are at the heart of this year’s event – chosen for their potential to transform not only individual health, but also the well-being of entire communities," said Dr Al Ghaithi.

"To realise this potential, Abu Dhabi Global Health Week is driving global collaboration, aligning priorities and advancing solutions that are built to last."

"The ADGHW Innovation Awards are a reflection of that commitment – recognising pioneering health advancements from around the world, empowering the next generation of innovators and fostering a collaborative ecosystem that drives progress in global health.”

