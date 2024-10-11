Health ministers said there was 'growing evidence' AI can help guide doctors' decision-making and their relationship with patients. Getty Images
Health

G7 countries plan to use AI 'to full potential' in health care

Italy says AI 'should not be feared or opposed' as health ministers call it a 'major opportunity'

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

October 11, 2024

Beshara

