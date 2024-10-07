A new AI-assisted blood test could eliminate the need for costly cancer procedures easing the burden on Britain's NHS. PA
Health

Britain pioneers AI-powered blood test to detect 12 early-stage cancers

The tool, which detects tumour growth by measuring microRNA activity, could save billions for health services around the world

Neil Murphy
Neil Murphy

October 07, 2024

