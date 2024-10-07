Nobel Prize for medicine awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for microRNA gene breakthrough

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/2024/03/04/nobel-laurate-foresees-reduced-cancer-deaths-as-research-continues-to-pay-off/" target="_blank">Nobel Prize </a>in medicine has been awarded to Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, a fundamental principle governing how gene activity is regulated which could lead to new ways of treating cancer. The Committee said that their discovery is “proving to be fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function.” Their research was based around studying the makeup of a 1millimetre long roundworm, known as C.elegans, which despite being tiny possesses cell types such as nerves and muscles found in larger, more complex animals. Understanding the regulation of gene activity has been an important goal for decades, the jury said. If gene regulation goes awry, it can lead to serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, or autoimmunity. "Their groundbreaking discovery revealed a completely new principle of gene regulation that turned out to be essential for multicellular organisms, including humans," the jury said. Mr Ambrose, 70, performed the research in 1993 that led to his prize at Harvard University and he is currently a professor of natural science at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Then seven years later, Mr Ruvkun’s, research was performed at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Harvard Medical School, where he’s a professor of genetics, said Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee. "I was able to wake up Gary Ruvken," Mr Perlmann said. "He was very excited and happy. He was so enthusiastic and thrilled to be coming to Stockholm in the summer." Their groundbreaking findings - gene regulation, which allows each cell to select only relevant instructions - was first published in two articles in 1993. The jury said there are a lot of trials into the treatments of cancer and kidney issues using the research that are presently ongoing. "The impact of understanding the basic functions is always the first step towards using this knowledge," they said. The Committee's vice chair, Professor Olle Kämpe, said some tumours delete and mutate microRNAs and it is hoped this knowledge will help find a treatment. Dr Claire Fletcher, a lecturer in molecular oncology at Imperial College London, said microRNA provide genetic instructions to tell cells to make new proteins and that there were two main areas where microRNA could be helpful: in developing drugs to treat diseases and in serving as biomarkers. “MicroRNA alters how genes in the cell work,” she said. “If we take the example of cancer, we’ll have a particular gene working overtime, it might be mutated and working in overdrive. “We can take a microRNA that we know alters the activity of that gene and we can deliver that particular microRNA to cancer cells to stop that mutated gene from having its effect. "The majority of therapies we have at the moment are targeting proteins in cells. If we can intervene at the microRNA level, it opens up a whole new way of us developing medicines and us controlling the activity of genes whose levels might be altered in diseases.” Last year, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine went to Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 that were critical in slowing the pandemic. The prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The announcement launched this year’s Nobel prizes award season. Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences on October14. The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on December 10th, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.