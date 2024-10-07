Nobel Committee Secretary General Thomas Perlmann announces the winners of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. AFP
Nobel Committee Secretary General Thomas Perlmann announces the winners of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. AFP

Health

Nobel Prize for medicine awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for microRNA gene breakthrough

American scientists awarded prize for their physiology research involving tiny worms

Nicky Harley
Nicky Harley

October 07, 2024

Beshara

Your weekly dose of good news, delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Beshara