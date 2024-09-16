An ambulance drives along Westminster Bridge in London. A government-backed report has called for HAPI zones to be created with poorer towns getting new swimming pools and parks. AP
Can 'HAPI zones' solve Britain's health crisis?

Government backed report calls for more parks and swimming pools in poor towns to cure UK's sick population

Thomas Harding
September 16, 2024