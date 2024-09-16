Can 'HAPI zones' solve Britain's health crisis?

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">Britain </a>plans to set up several “HAPI zones” to fix its sickness crises that has seen 900,000 workers lost to the economy and put the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nhs/" target="_blank">National Health Service</a> under severe threat, a new report has said. It is hoped that the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/health-news/" target="_blank">Health</a> and Prosperity Improvement (HAPI) zones will boost the economy as with more than 2.8 million people off sick the country was losing out on greater productivity and tax revenue, said the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) report. Its lead author has told <i>The National</i> that more worryingly Britain's “atrocious” ill-health was not just prevalent among the over sixties but affected all age groups including large numbers of children suffering from obesity. In a report endorsed by the new Health Secretary Wes Streeting, the IPPR stated that there was now the chance of “kick-starting a once-in-a-generation rethink of national health policy” to revitalise both well-being and the economy. It comes as part of the final report of the IPPR’s Commission on Health and Prosperity. The Commission is co-chaired by Lord Darzi – who recently led a hard-hitting review into the state of the NHS for the Government – and England’s former chief medical officer, Professor Dame Sally Davies. Lord Darzi's wide-ranging review, published last week, concluded that the NHS is “in serious trouble” and has prompted Labour to promise widespread reform of the health service. That reform includes the creation of HAPI areas modelled on urban “clean air zones” with a national investment plan to rebuild local health infrastructure, including swimming pools and parks in the poorest towns. Britain has still yet to fully recover from the Covid-19 pandemic which has pushed the numbers of sick to 2.8 million but unless drastic steps are taken this could reach 4.3 million in five years, the report said. “First and foremost, the UK is doing fairly atrociously when it comes to health compared to other countries,” said Chris Thomas, the IPPR’s expert on health and prosperity. “People of all ages are getting sicker than they need to which is a big economic problem.” That economic backlash has led to 900,000 people missing from the workforce which was an estimated £5 billion in lost tax receipts, the report said. Furthermore, better population health could save the NHS £18 billion a year by the mid-2030s, it added. “Health is really important to the economy, and that the nature of our health crisis is undermining everything from wages, to the labour market to growth,” said Mr Thomas. The remedy was to move from a reactive health service to a proactive system that created “good health in all realms of life” from schools to work and home. The chief goal was to add 10 years to Britain’s current life expectancy of 80 by 2055. But before then Britain had to address the health concerns particularly for those under 60. “If we don't put the brakes on this, then the challenge will get much bigger,” said Mr Thomas. The biggest cause of deaths was nutrition and obesity, as well as pollution and the poor standard of private rented housing which were all putting the NHS under great pressure. Mr Thomas admitted that there was some role for private health care to help with sickness levels, including using available beds to take pressure of the NHS. But ultimately it was the NHS that was “the vision for healthcare in this country” with the service being cheaper and more effective. The report also recommended that the government should go after “health polluters”, such as tobacco and alcohol as well as unhealthy food companies by imposing new taxes that would raise more than £10 billion a year. People who have been off long-term sick should also be given the “right to try” to return to work with an “ironclad government commitment” whereby they return to employment without the risk of losing their income support. Britain’s worsening public health crisis was linked “to our faltering economic performance” with improved well-being as the “most important medicine our economy needs for faster growth”, the report said. Mr Streeting agreed, saying that he wanted to make the health department a place “for economic growth, because we won't build a healthy economy without a healthy society”. The former Conservative government’s austerity reforms and Covid had “left the UK the literal sick man of Europe” with life expectancy stagnating and economic inactivity increasing alongside a growing mental health crisis. The Commission also found that 1,600 fewer infants would have died between 2020 and 2022, if improvements in child mortality had continued at the same rate as between 2001 and 2015. Dame Sally Davies, former chief medical officer for England and Wales, said she had “long argued” that better health was Britain's “greatest, untapped resource for happiness, economic growth and national prosperity”. “This commission has now provided the irrefutable evidence that this is true,” she added.