Israel 'shocked' by top UN official's Gaza 'genocide' remark

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> has accused the UN's top humanitarian official of bias after he used the term “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/14/uk-rejects-any-gaza-aid-distribution-plan-that-endangers-vulnerable-civilians/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/14/uk-rejects-any-gaza-aid-distribution-plan-that-endangers-vulnerable-civilians/">genocide</a>” to describe the situation in Gaza. The rebuke came from Israeli envoy to the UN Danny Danon after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/26/aid-cuts-are-a-punch-in-the-gut-says-un-humanitarian-chief-tom-fletcher/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/26/aid-cuts-are-a-punch-in-the-gut-says-un-humanitarian-chief-tom-fletcher/">Tom Fletcher</a> appeared before the Security Council on Tuesday and said that Israel was “deliberately and unashamedly imposing inhumane” conditions on civilians in the enclave. “For those killed and those whose voices are silenced: what more evidence do you need? Will you act decisively to prevent genocide and to ensure respect for international humanitarian law?” Mr Fletcher asked. Mr Danon said on Friday the remarks "shattered any notion of neutrality". In a letter seen by <i>The National</i>, Mr Danon told Mr Fletcher that he was “deeply shocked and disturbed” and called the UN official’s comments "outrageous and unfounded", adding that they undermined the UN’s credibility. “You had the audacity, as a senior UN official, to invoke genocide without evidence, mandate, or restraint. It was an utterly inappropriate and irresponsible statement that shattered any notion of neutrality,” Mr Danon said. "The UN must hold its officials accountable for such inflammatory rhetoric." During Tuesday's briefing, Mr Fletcher also condemned the US-backed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/15/rubio-open-to-other-gaza-aid-distribution-plans/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/15/rubio-open-to-other-gaza-aid-distribution-plans/">Israeli aid plan</a> for Gaza as a “cynical sideshow” and a “fig leaf for further violence”, warning it would deepen displacement and restrict aid delivery, turning starvation into a "bargaining chip". In an interview with the<i> </i>Associated Press, Mr Fletcher said his sharp condemnation of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza was intended to underscore his concerns over the erosion of international law.