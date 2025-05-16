Arab Summit returns to Baghdad as Iraq seeks to reassert regional role

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/">Iraq</a> will host the Arab Summit for the first time in more than a decade on Saturday, a symbolic moment for a country still struggling to emerge from decades of war, instability and diplomatic isolation. Iraqi officials hope the summit will mark a turning point for the country’s regional standing and national pride. While the official agenda will focus on pressing regional issues, the choice of Baghdad as venue is seen as significant. “Iraqi diplomacy has gained widespread trust among Arabs,” said Hussein Allawi, political adviser to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani. “The Iraqi government is not satisfied with merely organising the Arab Summit but is pursuing a clear approach to proposing realistic solutions to the Arab crises, enhancing joint co-operation on various issues, and formulating a unified Arab resolution,” Mr Allawi added. Relations between Iraq and Arab countries were mostly uneasy after the US-led invasion that toppled <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/12/09/hiding-saddam-hussein-film-red-sea-festival/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/12/09/hiding-saddam-hussein-film-red-sea-festival/">Saddam Hussein</a> in 2003. This ushered in a Shiite political ascendancy and an increase in Iranian influence over the country. To counter this, the US in 2007 began to press other Arab states to increase political engagement with Iraq. This led several countries reopening embassies that had been shut because of the poor security situation after 2003 or differences with the country's new government, as well as increased co-operation in a number of fields, a steady stream of visitors from Arab countries, and Baghdad being chosen to host the 2012 Arab Summit. “The Arab Summit is crucial for Iraq as it demonstrates the country’s commitment to the Arab League and its obligations towards Arab countries and that it believes in the joint Arab action,” said Ihsan Al Shammari, head of the Iraqi Political Thinking Centre in Baghdad. “Certain factions in Iraq see the summit as a chance to shift perceptions that portray them as anti-Arab or opposed to Arab co-operation,” Mr Al Shammari added. The Arab leaders meeting in Baghdad is set to grapple with a host of crises that are testing the region’s stability, including Israel's devastating war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/15/more-than-100-feared-dead-in-israeli-strikes-on-gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/15/more-than-100-feared-dead-in-israeli-strikes-on-gaza/">Gaza</a> and the continuing conflicts in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/">Sudan</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/libya/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/libya/">Libya</a>, the tensions in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/first-emiratis-arrive-in-lebanon-after-end-of-travel-ban/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/first-emiratis-arrive-in-lebanon-after-end-of-travel-ban/">Lebanon</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/14/yemens-sanaa-airport-to-resume-operations-after-israeli-strike/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/14/yemens-sanaa-airport-to-resume-operations-after-israeli-strike/">Yemen</a>, the new order in Syria, and broader security and economic challenges. Food and water security, youth unemployment and the impacts of the climate change will also be addressed. “Our meeting today comes at a crucial stage in the history of the Arab nation,” Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told the preparatory ministerial meeting on Thursday. “That requires us to accelerate our efforts, to strengthen bonds of co-operation, and to address crucial issues facing our present and future.” The foreign ministers approved five initiatives to be presented to the summit, Iraqi government spokesman Basim Al Awadi said. These are: establishing a joint Arab security co-operation room, three centres to fight terrorism, drugs and organised crime, as well as establishing a fund to support recovery and reconstruction after crises. Iraq is also preparing 18 initiatives to be introduced during the summit, which will be followed by two smaller meetings − one on economic development and the other between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt to discuss increased co-operation, Mr Al Awadi added. It was not clear on the eve of the summit which leaders would be attending. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/">Syrian</a> President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/syrias-al-shara-to-skip-arab-summit-in-iraq-after-protests-over-invitation/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/syrias-al-shara-to-skip-arab-summit-in-iraq-after-protests-over-invitation/">Ahmad Al Shara</a> will not travel to Baghdad, according to Syrian state media, after an invitation from the Iraqi Prime Minister sparked <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/11/baghdad-bans-protests-during-arab-summit-as-criticism-mounts-over-invitation-for-syrias-al-shara/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/11/baghdad-bans-protests-during-arab-summit-as-criticism-mounts-over-invitation-for-syrias-al-shara/">protests</a> over his past links to Al Qaeda. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived for the summit on Thursday night. The summit has already left its mark on Baghdad. Two new five-star hotels have opened their doors in time for the meeting, a rare show of foreign investment confidence in a city long shunned by global hospitality brands. The international airport has been refurbished with gleaming halls, modern lounges, and expanded arrival facilities. The heavily secured airport road, infamous for being one of the world’s most dangerous routes during the height of the insurgency, has been completely overhauled, now lined with palm trees, lush gardens and illuminated fountains. For many Iraqis, the sight of foreign delegations arriving and the flags of Arab states lining the streets is stirring a sense of pride they have not felt in years. “For me, this is not just a political summit," said Nazar Mohammed Hassan, a shop owner in Baghdad’s upscale Mansour district. "It’s Iraq’s return to the Arab stage as a sovereign and stable nation “For years we’ve been defined by war, divisions, and foreign influence. Now we are opening our doors to our Arab brothers as a confident, capable country.” Despite the optimism, challenges remain. Iraq’s political stability is fragile, its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/15/iraq-imf-oil-prices/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/15/iraq-imf-oil-prices/">economy</a> heavily reliant on oil, and public trust in state institutions is low. “I hope that Iraq can benefit from this gathering in bolstering relations and co-operation with Arab states in economy, mainly the Gulf states that have successful economic development experience,” Mr Hassan said.