More than 100 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, rescuers say

Israel's army stepped up attacks on Gaza on Thursday, killing at least 100 people, rescuers said, as the US and Arab mediators pushed for a ceasefire and US President Donald Trump was visiting the Middle East.

Gaza's civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said a couple and their children in Jabalia, northern Gaza, were among at least 94 people killed in the bombardment.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that warplanes had bombed inhabited homes and tents housing displaced people in various areas of the Gaza Strip, particularly in the southern city of Khan Younis. The strikes also caused widespread destruction to infrastructure and civilian property.

In a separate statement, Mr Basal said another 13 people were killed in a strike on a clinic in Al Fakhoura area in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.

The latest strikes come as Palestinians commemorate the Nakba, or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of people fled or were forced to leave their hometowns and villages during the 1948 war that gave rise to the state of Israel.

They also come a day after at least 70 Palestinians were killed in strikes across the strip, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

Palestinian health officials say Israeli attacks have escalated since Mr Trump started his visit on Tuesday to the Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE that many Palestinians had hoped he would use to push for a truce.

A Hamas statement said Israel was making a "desperate attempt to negotiate under cover of fire" as indirect ceasefire talks take place between Israel and the Palestinian group, involving Mr Trump's envoys, and Qatari and Egyptian mediators in Doha.

"While the mediating parties are making tireless efforts to put the negotiating process back on track, the Zionist occupation is countering these efforts with military pressure on innocent civilians, through mass bombing and imposing more suffering on our people, in a desperate attempt to impose its terms under fire," Hamas said.

The group added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "wants an endless war and does not care about the fate of his hostages".

Israel invaded Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

The subsequent military campaign has killed more than 52,900 Palestinians, Gaza health officials say. It has left much of the territory on the brink of famine, aid groups and international agencies warn.

Israel resumed military operations in Gaza in mid-March, ending a two-month ceasefire.

A US-backed humanitarian organisation will start work in Gaza by the end of this month under an aid distribution plan, but has asked Israel to let the UN and other groups resume deliveries to Palestinians now until it is set up.

No humanitarian assistance has been delivered to Gaza since March 2 and a global hunger monitor has warned 500,000 people face starvation as a result.

Mr Basal, of Gaza's civil defence, said the Israeli army has increased strikes on the densely inhabited areas, raising the number of casualties.

"Thousands of citizens spent the night homeless and in the open ... as a result of Israeli threats to bomb schools and shelters housing thousands of displaced people," he said.

He accused Israeli forces of obstructing civil defence efforts to reach and respond to citizens' calls during bombings.

In the occupied West Bank, a pregnant Israeli woman died after she was shot and critically injured in an attack, hospital officials said on Thursday. Beilinson Hospital said doctors succeeded in saving her unborn baby, who was in serious but stable condition after being delivered by Caesarean section.

The Israeli military said a Palestinian assailant had opened fire on a vehicle late on Wednesday, injured two civilians. Soldiers launched a search for the attacker.

It is the latest example of violence in the Palestinian territory, where the Israeli military has launched a major operation it says is to crack down on militancy. Tens of thousands have been displaced. Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank in months of violence that surged in the territory after the start of the war in Gaza.

