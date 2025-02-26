Two boys stand beside a model of Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque that was destroyed by Israeli troops during a military raid in the occupied West Bank. AFP
Two boys stand beside a model of Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque that was destroyed by Israeli troops during a military raid in the occupied West Bank. AFP

News

MENA

Israel's 'Gazafication' of West Bank forcing largest displacement since 1967, warns Oxfam

At least 800 Israeli military checkpoints, barriers and gates causing unprecedented movement restrictions

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

February 26, 2025