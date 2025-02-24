Israeli tanks roll into West Bank as Hamas puts Gaza truce talks on hold

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Hamas says it is delaying further <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/23/israeli-refusal-to-release-palestinian-detainees-part-of-netanyahus-plan-to-hinder-ceasefire-sources-say/" target="_blank">negotiations with Israel</a> until 620 Palestinian detainees, who were supposed to be released on Saturday, are handed over, placing the fragile Gaza ceasefire in jeopardy as violence escalates in the occupied West Bank. With talks now hanging by a thread, Israel has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/23/israeli-troops-to-stay-in-west-bank-camps-for-a-year-and-not-allow-40000-palestinians-home/" target="_blank">deployed tanks</a> to the West Bank for the first time in 20 years in what its Defence Minister, Israel Katz, says will be a long-term operation. Israel has said it is delaying the release of detainees due to “humiliating” ceremonies held by Hamas during its release of hostages. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/21/body-returned-by-hamas-is-not-bibas-mother-or-any-hostage-israel-says/?_gl=1*zkig3r*_up*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjw3cSSBhBGEiwAVII0Z2P0KZA0mMfieDctvcbl8vyMigjg0Ri_pfI7bTMay-Ks2RsiBF81WxoCvhsQAvD_BwE" target="_blank">Hamas</a> called the move a “deliberate attempt to disrupt” the ceasefire agreement. In a statement on Telegram, Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said the group would not engage in further talks until Israel fulfilled its side of the deal. “Any talks with the enemy through mediators regarding any upcoming steps are conditional on the release of the 620 Palestinian prisoners agreed upon in exchange for the four bodies and the six Israeli captives who were freed on Saturday,” another official, Basem Naim, told Reuters. “The mediators must ensure that the enemy adheres to the terms of the agreement as stated in the agreed-upon text.” Under the terms of the deal, the second phase of negotiations – which were supposed to start earlier this month – would be about the terms of a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent ceasefire. But these talks are now on hold. Hamas has called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to implement the agreement and release the detainees without any further delay. However, UN officials have also criticised Hamas for staging ceremonies that were not respectful and went against human rights. The group has made captives appear on stage in front of crowds, sometimes delivering a speech or waving to those gathering to watch. During the latest release on Saturday, Omer Shem Tov appeared on stage kissing the foreheads of two Hamas fighters and blew kisses to the crowd, causing widespread anger in Israel. The White House on Sunday said it supported Israel's decision to delay the release of the Palestinian detainees. National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said it was an “appropriate response” to the “barbaric treatment” of hostages. US President Donald Trump is prepared to support Israel in “whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas,” he added. The first phase of the truce, which has largely halted more than 15 months of devastating war in the Gaza Strip, is due to expire in early March and details of a planned subsequent phase have not been agreed. Mr Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, said in an interview with CNN that he was heading to the Middle East to “get an extension of phase one”. Speaking at a military ceremony on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “We are prepared to resume intense fighting at any moment.” An Israeli military statement later in the day said “it was decided to increase the operational readiness in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip”. Hamas has repeatedly aired fears that Israel will resume military operations in Gaza after all the hostages are released. Israel announced on Sunday the expansion of its military operations in the occupied West Bank, where violence has soared since the ceasefire came into force in January. Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem in the 1967 war. Under interim agreements, Israel controls large parts of the territory, while the Palestinian Authority administers other areas. Israeli incursions into the occupied West Bank are frequent but troops are typically withdrawn after each mission. Settlers have also carried out violent attacks in Palestinian areas. Palestinian media has reported that Israeli military operations have been taking place in Nur Shams camp, the city of Hebron, areas north of Ramallah and Jenin refugee camp. Footage published by the Palestinian Information Centre showed some of the destruction after Israeli forces stormed the town of Burqin, west of Jenin.